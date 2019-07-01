What will £9.5m new student flats in Leeds look like?

Work has started on a £9.5m student flats scheme in Leeds.

Burley Place Limited will provide 87 studio apartments across eight floors with a cinema room and gym included in the development at Burley Road which will be known as Smarter Student Life.

This is how the new Smarter Student Living scheme might look.

There will also be a Co-op supermarket underneath the building.

The contractors are Tolent and work completed so far on the project has seen the splitting of the site to create two working platforms, which have had to be made eight meters different in height due to the hill the development sits on.

Preparation is underway to start the foundations and drainage works and once they have been finished, which is expected to be in the next few weeks, the firm says they will be getting a 30 meter tower crane on site.

Once on site, the tower crane will be a milestone in the project, say Tolent, as people will be able to see the concrete frame of the building start to take shape and rise out of the ground.

John Currie, regional director for Tolent, said: “We’ve been working across the central region of the UK for over 30 years now and have built over 3,000 student apartments across some

of those major university cities including Coventry, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield and York.

“With such an increasing demand for student living, it’s fantastic to be working with clients like BPL to create high quality accommodation in a great city.”

Project manager for Burley Place Limited, Hamze Idriss added: “Our aim is to provide a high quality lifestyle and a smarter way of living. As a developer, we are looking beyond providing the basic needs for students, aiming to create spaces that make their living environment less stressful and more enjoyable.”