West Yorkshire woman to get £10k DWP payout after she was wrongly refused benefits

Citizen’s Advice said the woman will get a back payment from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) after it reinstated an allowance that had been wrongly stopped.

The woman's annual level of support will also increase by around £6,000 a year as a result of the charity's intervention.

Citizen’s Advice highlighted the case as it said it estimates around half of all benefit claimants may be missing out on their full entitlement.

A series of events is being held across the Wakefield district over the next three weeks, offering anyone the chance to get a benefits check.

A number of support services covering everything from finances and housing to living well and community projects will also be on hand, while a free buffet is also available.

Simon Topham, chief executive of Citizen’s Advice in Wakefield, said: “I would say, just judging from the number of clients we see, around one in two people on benefits are not getting what they possibly could get. It is a huge number.

“People on disability benefits and those who care for other people are often missing out.

“Quite often people with young kids don’t realise they can claim child benefit from the day your child’s born.

“Sometimes people in work don’t realise they can claim Universal Credit. Many people don’t realise exactly what support is available.”

Mr Topham said that Citizen’s Advice had helped a number of people originally told they could not claim certain benefits.

“In some ways the system is set up to say ‘no’," he said. “A high percentage of disability benefit applications are rejected first time, but then on second submission a much higher percentage are accepted, and then it’s much higher on appeal.

“Sometimes people get rejected and think that’s that. It’s not. There are a number of appeal stages and if people came in to see us, we can possibly help them.”

He added: “One thing I want to stress is that the process of checking is entirely confidential.

“Our tables will be spread around a big room anyway for Covid reasons, but there will also be private rooms for people to do private consultations.

“The aim is to help people get more money, not less.”

Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s portfolio holder for communities, said people should not be afraid to come forward and ask for help.

She said: “People are proud and sometimes if they’re seen walking into an event like this, they feel there’s a stigma.

“But there shouldn’t be a stigma. They’re in that situation through no fault of their own. Some people are genuinely in need.

“This pandemic has thrown some families deeper and deeper into the well and we want to help them take that next step, whatever that is for them.”

The events are being held at the following times and places:

South Elmsall - Westfield Centre, 26 Westfield Lane, WF9 2PU. Monday November 8, 9am-3pm.

Eastmoor - St. Swithun’s Community Centre, Arncliffe Road, WF1 4RR. Tuesday November 9, 1.30pm-6.30pm.

Castleford - Castleford Heritage Centre, Queen’s Mill, WF10 1JL. Wednesday November 10,

1.30pm-6.30pm.

Kinsley & Fitzwilliam - Kinsley & Fitzwilliam Learning & Community Centre, Wakefield Road, WF9 5BP. Thursday November 11, 8.30am-1.30pm.

Pontefract - St. Mary’s Centre, The Circle, Chequerfield, Pontefract WF8 2AY. Friday November 12, 1.30pm-6.30pm.

Lupset - St. George’s Community Centre, Broadway, Lupset WF2 8AA. Monday November 15,

1.30pm–6.30pm.

Knottingley - The Addy, Opposite 93 Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley WF11 0PJ. Tuesday November 16, 1:30pm-6:30pm.

Airedale - Airedale Library, The Square, Castleford, WF10 3JJ. Wednesday November 17, 9.30am–2.30pm.

Chapelthorpe - St. James’ Church Lane, Chapelthorpe WF4 3JG. Thursday November 18,

1.30pm-6.30pm.

Havercroft & Ryhill - Havercroft & Ryhill Community Learning Centre, Mulberry Place, WF4 2BD. Friday November 19, 8.30am-1.30pm.

Featherstone - The Chesney Centre, Regent Street, WF7 5EW. Monday November 22, 8.30am-1.30pm.