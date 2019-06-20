Travellers set up camp in field down the road after being evicted from Leeds Park and Ride

Have your say

Travellers have been moved on from Alwoodley Park and Ride - but they didn't get very far.

On Wednesday, an eviction order was served on a group of traveller caravans and vehicles which had set up camp at Alwoodley Park and Ride.

The group of caravans has now moved from Alwoodley Park and Ride to a playing field nearby

The group had been there since arriving on Saturday.

Although the eviction order was successful, the group of travellers didn't get very far.

On Wednesday evening the group moved, taking up residence near residential housing on a rugby field next to Birkdale Drive in Alwoodley on Wednesday evening.

The new location is less than 0.4 miles from the previous site.

Alwoodley councillor Dan Cohen said: "Today we got eviction order for Travellers on Alwoodley Park and Ride from Thursday morning.

"As you may know they’ve now moved to Rugby Field behind Birkdale Drive - police and Council Officers informed and again - we’ll get them moved on ASAP - hopefully, this time, moved well on."

A court application requiring the travellers to move on by Thursday morning was granted on Wednesday afternoon.

Cllr Cohen said that the travellers had impacted the area, including discouraging commuters from using the park and ride service.

He said: "The impact on the Park and Ride has been quite significant. More people have been driving into Leeds instead of using the bus.

"It has caused a not-insignificant amount of disruption to the local community."

It has also affected parents, who use the car park as a drop-off point for local schools.

Cllr Cohen added: "The police have been on site each day giving reassurance and helping with traffic management.

"We as councillors have worked with everyone to make sure the travellers are moved on as quickly as possible, and will continue to do so."