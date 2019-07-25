This is where a new £14m park and ride with 550 spaces will be built in Leeds

Leeds City Council decision-makers have given the green light to a brand new £14m park and ride scheme.

A report went before the council’s executive board outlining plans for a new 550-space park and ride facility in Alwoodley in North Leeds.

There were also plans to extend the existing Temple Green park and ride site by an extra 400 spaces.

The changes follows the popularity of similar schemes at Temple Green and Elland Road, and councillors hope it will help curb emissions and traffic problems in Leeds city centre.

It is understood that the new park and ride in Alwoodley would be built at Alwoodley Gates, on land opposite The Grammar School at Leeds site off Harrogate Road.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Lisa Mulherin, executive member for planning and transport, said: “After just two years the Temple Green site is already reaching its capacity.

“Alwoodley is a new site that will create 550 car parking spaces. This is really to take vehicles off the road that are travelling into the city from rural areas north of Leeds.

“This will take out emissions and improve air quality along that route.”

She added that plans for the Alwoodley site would be submitted in October 2019, adding that the scheme aims to remove 232,000 annual car journeys into Leeds.

The new site is expected to cost just over £14m, while the extension of the Temple Green site is costed as just under £6m.

However, the report stated that the council would look to “utilise existing express services re-routed into the site”.

Conservative group leader Coun Andrew Carter said: “The report makes a lot of assumptions about how much support this would get. It is costing a considerable amount of money.

“There is no shuttle service so we are reliant on the bus companies running services.

“I and my colleagues are concerned that we have sufficient guarantees that bus companies are going to come to the party.”

A council officer said: “The demand forecast [for Alwoodley] says demand will be less than other sites, but the case is still strong

“There is a strong case and experience in Leeds and West Yorkshire transport schemes shows you can’t build them fast enough.

“With that in mind we are confident it will work well.”

He added the council had expressions of interest from bus operators in sending services to the site, adding there will be a full procurement process for the services.