Data released by Leeds city council via Datamill North has shown the number of long term empty private properties in each ward. These figures relate to March 2019. There were a total of 6,567 empty private properties in the city in March. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 568 The ward with the most empty private properties was Hyde Park and Woodhouse, with a total of 568, 5.33 per cent of the total properties of that type in the area. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Horsforth - 216 There were 216 empty private properties in Horsforth, 2.24 per cent of those types of buildings in the ward. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Headingley - 334 In the student hub of Leeds there were 334 empty private properties, 4.84 per cent of the total of those type of homes in the area. Mark Bickerdike jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 260 There were 260 empty private properties in this ward, 2.09 per cent of the total. Google other Buy a Photo

View more