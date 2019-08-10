Jobseekers Leeds

The top 10 worst Leeds areas for number of Jobseeker's Allowance claimants

A total of 15,395 claimed Jobseeker's Allowance through Universal Credit in July 2019 - and these areas were the top 10.

Data released by the government via Nomisweb shows the JSA claimant numbers for every council ward in Leeds, and these are the top 10. By comparison, the lowest area was Harewood with 65 claimants. Photos for illustrative purposes.

There were 1,335 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Gipton and Harehills in July 2019

1. Gipton and Harehills - 1,335

There were 1,335 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Gipton and Harehills in July 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were 1,330 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Burmantofts in Richmond Hill in July 2019

2. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 1,330

There were 1,330 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Burmantofts in Richmond Hill in July 2019
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were 1,140 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in City and Hunslet in July 2019

3. City and Hunslet - 1,140

There were 1,140 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in City and Hunslet in July 2019
other
Buy a Photo
There were 1,070 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Armley in July 2019

4. Armley - 1,070

There were 1,070 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Armley in July 2019
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3