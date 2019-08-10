The top 10 worst Leeds areas for number of Jobseeker's Allowance claimants

Data released by the government via Nomisweb shows the JSA claimant numbers for every council ward in Leeds, and these are the top 10. By comparison, the lowest area was Harewood with 65 claimants. Photos for illustrative purposes.

1. Gipton and Harehills - 1,335 There were 1,335 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Gipton and Harehills in July 2019

2. Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 1,330 There were 1,330 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Burmantofts in Richmond Hill in July 2019

3. City and Hunslet - 1,140 There were 1,140 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in City and Hunslet in July 2019

4. Armley - 1,070 There were 1,070 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Armley in July 2019

