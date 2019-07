These are the 20 most expensive areas for council tax in 2019, looking at the annual rate for Band D houses. Every Leeds parish charges an extra parish 'precept' on top of charges for Leeds Council, police and fire.

1. Micklefield 1750.88 for 2019/20. (Image: Google) other Buy a Photo

2. Otley 1732.00 for 2019/20. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Thorp Arch 1704.95 for 2019/20. (Image: Google) other Buy a Photo

4. Wetherby 1700.24 for 2019/20. (Image: John Craven) pa Buy a Photo

View more