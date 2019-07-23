The 21 Leeds areas with the most new homes planned - how does your area compare?
Nearly 15,000 new homes are planned for Leeds, according to figures from Data Mill North.
Here are the 21 Leeds areas with the most new homes in the pipeline, in ascending order. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Adel & Wharfedale
169 new homes are planned for Adel & Wharfedale. (Photo: Google)
2. Guiseley & Rawdon
192 new homes are planned for Guiseley and Rawdon. (Photo: Google)
3. Crossgates & Whinmoor
225 new homes are planned for Cross Gates and Whinmoor.
4. Beeston & Holbeck
231 new build homes are planned for Beeston and Holbeck. (Photo: Google)
