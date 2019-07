These are the 15 Leeds areas with the most new flats 'in the pipeline', according to figures from Data Mill North. Areas are ordered from the least to the most new flats planned and images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Farnley & Wortley 74 new flats planned for Farnley and Wortley.

2. Gipton & Harehills 76 new flats planned for Gipton and Harehills.

3. Morley South 92 new flats planned for Morley South.

4. Chapel Allerton 94 new flats planned for Chapel Allerton.

