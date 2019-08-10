The 10 worst Leeds areas for number of Jobseeker's Allowance claimants
A total of 15,395 claimed Jobseeker's Allowance through Universal Credit in July 2019 - and these areas were the top 10.
Data released by the government via Nomisweb shows the JSA claimant numbers for every council ward in Leeds, and these are the top 10. By comparison, the lowest area was Harewood with 65 claimants. Photos for illustrative purposes.
1. Gipton and Harehills - 1,335
There were 1,335 people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Gipton and Harehills in July 2019