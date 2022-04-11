The 10 schools in Leeds with an outstanding Ofsted rating

There are 10 of them in Leeds - all of which were thought to be among the top schools in the country by inspectors.
1. The Morley Academy
The school was last inspected in 2013. The report particularly praised the standard of teaching, adding: "Teaching is outstanding. Teachers plan interesting and demanding lessons and they drive learning at a fast pace."
2. Allerton High School
The last inspection, which took place back in 2018, said the school "now has a history of outstanding outcomes for its pupils", adding: "Pupils make sustained progress across the curriculum and the standards that they reach are high. The curriculum is responsive to pupils’ interests and needs. They way in which it is organised helps to motivate pupils."
3. Ruth Gorse Academy
The school, close to Leeds City Centre, was last inspected in 2017, where a glowing report praised the "personalised approach" to teaching. It added: "Teachers expertly meet the needs of pupils. As a result, all groups of pupils make rapid progress from their varying starting points. The curriculum is challenging, progressively demanding and enriched by a wealth of extracurricular opportunities."
Garforth School was last inspected in 2013. Inspectors said rates of progress in English and mathematics for the large majority of students were "at least good and often outstanding."