Revealed: The worst area in Leeds for potholes complaints

Leeds City Council received more than 37,000 complaints about potholes over a five year period – that’s around 20 a day.
The figures come following a freedom of information request, and also break down the complaints by council ward.
We also have statistics on the total equivalent spend by the council on filling in potholes over that same five year period, from April 2014 to March 2019.
See if you can see your ward below.
Total number of pothole complaints by ward, 2014-2019:
Adel and Wharfedale - 995
Alwoodley - 1755
Ardsley and Robin Hood - 697
Armley - 1,137
Beeston and Holbeck - 1,218
Bramley and Stanningley - 755
Burmantofts Richmond Hill - 833
Calverley and Farsley - 1,182
Chapel Allerton - 1,547
City and Hunslet - 2,104
Crossgates and Whinmoor - 863
Farnley and Wortley - 1,358
Garforth and Swillington - 1,029
Gipton and Harehills - 1,470
Guiseley and Rawdon - 1,152
Harewood - 2,376
Headingley - 328
Horsforth - 950
Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 774
Killingbeck and Seacroft - 1,193
Kippax and Methley - 653
Kirkstall - 884
Middleton Park - 651
Moortown - 1,355
Morley North - 703
Morley South - 906
Otley and Yeadon - 1,157
Pudsey - 1,179
Rothwell - 599
Roundhay - 1,865
Temple Newsam - 815
Weetwood - 936
Wetherby - 2,218
Equivalent spend, by ward, on filling potholes from 2014-2019:
Adel and Wharfedale - £52,161
Alwoodley - £92,341
Ardsley and Robin Hood - £37,900
Armley - £60,577
Beeston and Holbeck - £65,777
Bramley and Stanningley - £39,921
Burmantofts Richmond Hill - £43,803
Calverley and Farsley - £63,269
Chapel Allerton - £83,086
City and Hunslet - £109,310
Crossgates and Whinmoor - £45,825
Farnley and Wortley - £71,152
Garforth and Swillington - £54,001
Gipton and Harehills - £80,301
Guiseley and Rawdon - £60,364
Harewood - £127,498
Headingley - £17,228
Horsforth - £51,107
Hyde Park and Woodhouse - £41,974
Killingbeck and Seacroft - £63,409
Kippax and Methley - £36,296
Kirkstall - £46,388
Middleton Park - £34,657
Moortown - £71,785
Morley North - £37,860
Morley South - £49,389
Otley and Yeadon - £61,345
Pudsey - £62,392
Rothwell - £31,945
Roundhay - £98,571
Temple Newsam - £42,615
Weetwood - £48,939
Wetherby - £119,792