Calverley News in Woodhall Road wants permission for an additional facility to provide alcohol sales to be consumed in an outdoor seating area.

Calverley News in Woodhall Road currently hold a premises licence for off sales only, but now wants permission for an additional facility to provide alcohol sales to be consumed in an outdoor seating area.

The application states the outside seating area will be serviced by mobile catering units parked adjacent to the premises. The licence would cover the times 8am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9am-9pm Saturday, and 9am-1pm Sunday.

Letters of objection have been received against the proposal, however, with a local councillor claiming it was “beyond belief” to place such an area next to a road that is “known for speeding”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Carter’s letter stated: “I’m writing to you again, in connection with this to application for an outdoor drinking licence, to express my strongest possible objections.

“To be even considering outdoor drinking in a fixed setting next to a zebra crossing on a road known for speeding and, I might say, a road on which my former neighbour was knocked down and killed, is beyond belief.

“I have to say that it is only a matter of four years since the council spent thousands introducing antispeeding measures which have only partially worked, including the zebra crossing right outside the premises concerned.

“I hope the Highways department will make the necessary observations and oppose this application. I also think you need to contact the Police directly.”

The application stated: “Generally my shop will continue as it is. Alcohol will be sold from inside the premises as normal except there will be a couple of tables and chairs outside where customers can sit and either have a coffee from my coffee machine or an alcohol dronk (sic) purchased from my shop and consumed outside.

“The alcohol will only be consumed on premises inside and out and completed before leaving the premises.”

It added that the seating would be separated from the pavement by planters, and would not attract large groups.