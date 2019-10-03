Plans to bulldoze 70 homes on mining estate rejected by Leeds councillors

Plans to demolish 70 houses in a former mining community in southeast Leeds have been rejected by a panel of Leeds City Councillors.

Plans to bulldoze pre-fab homes in Wandsworth Drive and Sugar Hill Close in Oulton and replace them with a mix of detached and semi-detached houses were turned down following a 90-minute debate among councillors .

Sugar Hill Close

The plans had been put forward by owners Pemberstone, who said the buildings were defective and needed to be replaced.

But campaigners and residents of the area, who claimed the plans to demolish the current houses could “destroy” a community some have lived in for many years.

The company had said it had no plans for a wholesale demolition – and this week said it wanted to reassure residents that if planning consent is granted it would be offering all those on standard tenancies the opportunity to extend their leases for two years.

But the panel resolved to dismiss the application on the grounds that it would harm a community and issues around garden sizes.

More to follow.