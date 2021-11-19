Plans to build 875 homes as part of East Leeds Extension to go before planning chiefs

An outline application to build 875 homes on a site off York Road was submitted to the Leeds City Council, and will be discussed by the authority’s City Plans Panel, which rules on significant planning applications in the district.

The development would form part of the East Leeds Extension – a plan to develop 233 hectares of land in Swarcliffe, Whinmoor and Cross Gates for 5,000 homes in the coming years.

According to a report by Leeds City Council officers, the proposal seeks outline for 875 houses, as well as vehicle access and infrastructure works.

A CGI image of the proposed homes.

Of the houses, it is expected that around 30 per cent would be one or two bedroom, 32 per cent three bedroom and 38 per cent four or more bedroom.

As the development would increase demand for school places, it is expected that a financial contribution would have to be made by the developers to provide the equivalent of two form of entry primary school.

Among the other conditions proposed by Leeds City Council officers are a contribution of £19 million towards the building of the east Leeds orbital road, a £750,000 contribution to improve local bus services, £250,000 towards cycling improvements, and the building of on-site green spaces.

Although the outline plans will be ruled on, specifics around the design of the houses and layout of the site will be more comprehensively detailed in a later version of the planning application, known as “reserved matters”.

But the council has already received several complaints about the principle of the scheme, with concerns around increased traffic, air pollution and that building should not take place on the green belt.

Despite this, Leeds City Council planning officers have concluded that the development would bring forward “much needed” housing on the site, and would make a large contribution towards the ELOR road.

It stated: “The development proposes a quantum of greenspace that far exceeds the policy requirement, and also provides a variety of greenspace typologies and three equipped play areas.

“The proposed retention and enhancement of the site’s natural assets are such that the scheme is policy compliant in ensuring that there is no net loss of biodiversity. Whilst the proposals do not include a primary school on site, the development will provide a financial contribution towards the provision of a two form entry primary school in the Southern Quadrant.

“Similarly, the applicants will be obligated to commit to a Local Centre implementation scheme to facilitate the delivery of neighbourhood facilities, including health and community uses.

“Overall, the proposals seek to deliver a high quality residential neighbourhood that addresses climate change concerns following the council’s declaration of a climate emergency in 2019

“The proposed development is considered to accord with the development plan as a whole and it is recommended that Members defer and delegate approval.”