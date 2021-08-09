Developer Urban Developments (York) Ltd. has submitted plans to Leeds City Council for the new building, which would be part five, part seven and part nine storeys high.

If approved, a vacant building on 26-34 Merrion Street will be demolished to make way for 88 high-specification studio apartments.

Work would start in early 2022 and is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Delivered under the developer's Engage brand, all 88 studios will have en-suites and the new building would also include a lounge, gym, study rooms, a cinema room and laundry facilities.

Four of the studios are accessible and there are two larger premium studios. The development will also include a staffed reception area and 23 cycle spaces.

The development is the second student scheme under the Engage brand and has been submitted for planning by Urban Developments and Brewster Bye architects.

Nick Gould, of Urban Developments, said: “The close proximity to both the universities and the city’s main shopping and leisure districts means that this area, in the heart of the acclaimed Arena Quarter, has become very popular for residential and student accommodation development.

"It’s now one of the city’s most vibrant areas, and has a mix of bars, cafes, restaurants and takeaways on the doorstep, as well as a host of retail and cultural offerings.

"The Leeds Arena and the investment in the Merrion Centre makes it a popular destination for leisure and entertainment that is ideal for students.

"We believe that this exclusive development will be a great place for people to live and enjoy the very best of Leeds, whilst benefiting from first class higher education.”

Mark Henderson, of Brewster Bye Architects, added: “Since the initial planning application, this area of Leeds, has benefited from significant investment and development and become a really attractive area for students.

"Last year the former Santander office building, which is adjacent to this site, was granted approval for conversion into part four, part 10 and part 32 storey development of over 500 apartments.

"Known as the Merrion Project, this scheme will provide an attractive focal point in a cluster of taller buildings in the area, and our design would sit well in this expertly and freshly designed part of Leeds.”