Plans have been submitted to Leeds City Council by developers Carney Sweeney to convert the grade II listed former home of Red Hot World Buffet on the Headrow into a bowling alley and bar.

The proposed occupier, Roxy Lanes, already has premises in Bond Street and Merrion Street, and aims to operate between 9am and 3am daily.

The site makes up part of Leeds’s Light building, which was redeveloped in the 1990’s to provide a retail and leisure destination in the city centre.

The former Red Hot World Buffet site on The Headrow (Photo: Google)

Red Hot Buffet, which opened in 2010, served food from around the world, including Italian, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Mexican and European.

It officially announced its closure in May 2021.

A planning document submitted to Leeds City Council stated: “It is proposed to introduce a new tenant, Roxy Lanes, which will comprise a bowling alley with an associated bar area.

“This application is solely for the change of use of the unit, the entrance to the unit will be from The Headow. The leisure facilities, including the bowling lanes, will be located on level three, and the main bar area on level four (street level).

“No physical works are proposed. A separate listed building application is currently under determination for the introduction of an internal dividing wall.”

It added that there are currently no restrictions on opening hours for the existing units at The Light, and that the intention was to open until 3am every day.

The document stated: “The proposed use of this space as a bowling alley and drinking establishment would further boost the vitality and viability of The Light.

“Roxy Leisure successfully trades from three other locations in the city centre and has a proven track record on the positive management of these units.

“The proposed change of use would support the function of the wider city centre as a key shopping destination. Accordingly, we respectfully request that the council supports this change of use application.”

A decision on whether to allow the plans if expected to be made in October this year.