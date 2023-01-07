Middle Cross, on Simpson Grove in Armley, will accommodate over 55s in an independent living space, if plans are approved later this year. Leeds City Council, which is behind the proposals, says the development would be an example of an “extra care” site, where people live independently but help and support for their particular needs is available.

The site was once home to Middlecross Day Centre, but has been vacant since that was demolished in 2018. A total of 65 one and two-bed apartments would be included in the complex, along with a number of communal areas to allow residents to socialise.

Documents attached to the planning application said: “There is an identifiable need for older persons (over 55’s) housing across Leeds, in particular the benefits of extra care promoting independent living are widely recognised.

The council said it wanted to provide a “vibrant community with a balance of care needs and support packages available.”