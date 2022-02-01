Plans were released earlier this year, which would involve widening the roads and improving pedestrian facilities in and around the often-congested road.

According to a West Yorkshire Combined Authority report, the changes are expected to cause an increase of more than 100,000 tonnes in carbon emissions over the next 60 years.

But it is also hoped the changes will help keep traffic out of the city centre, which currently suffers some of the worst air pollution in the district.

A report, set to go before a full WYCA meeting later this week stated: “Enhancement to the highway capacity is considered necessary to accommodate the additional traffic following the planned closure to City Square.

“This is forecast to increase carbon emissions by 184,038 tonnes over a 60-year appraisal period. However, early indications suggest that as we expect to see an increasing number of electric vehicles on the road in future years, this should reduce to approximately 111,000 tonnes.

“Furthermore, it is anticipated that following the implementation of

all planned activities within Leeds city centre funding programmes, that overall local air quality benefits will be realised.

“The scheme will reduce congestion levels and reduce journey times for motorists, including bus services. Buses, especially core city services will further benefit from the implementation of MOVA adaptive signal control which features virtual bus priority measures.

“The scheme will also improve walking and cycling connectivity and safety, by replacing the existing footbridges, making users more visible to motorists.”

The plans involve increasing capacity on A643 between the railway bridge and the gyratory, increasing from three lanes to five.

The new Canal Street stop line will increase from two to five lanes, while the A647 approach will be widened, removing the left free flow turn and providing five signal-controlled lanes.

Technology will also be used to help signals be more adaptive to traffic, and to create “virtual bus priority measures.”

This is all expected to take place by late 2022.

A total of £27.9m is expected to be approved by WYCA, with the total value of the expected to cost around £41.9m.

It will be discussed at a WYCA meeting on Thursday, February 3.