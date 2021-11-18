The event will be held at Morley Town Hall next Thursday (November 25).

The ‘Green and Connected’ drop-in event is being run by the Morley Town Deal Board, with Leeds City Council, and will give people the opportunity to comment on proposals put forward as part of the ‘Town Investment Plan’ using funding from the £24.3 million grant secured from the Government’s Towns Fund * in March.

Morley residents are invited to have their say on proposals to improve greenspaces and connectivity across the town. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The drop-in event will run from 1pm to 6pm, and there will also be the opportunity to complete an online survey for both event participants and people unable to attend.

The consultation aims to gather public opinion on proposals to:

Upgrade and create greenspaces

Invest in local parks

Offer better connections to the rail station

Provide better facilities for pedestrians and cyclists

Improve the civic space around the Grade I listed Morley Town Hall

The Town Hall event will allow people to learn more about the proposed projects and offers the public the opportunity to speak directly to project officials and members of the Morley Town Deal Board.

Speaking of the proposals, Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “The Green and Connected proposals in Morley will bring important, health, environmental, and transport improvements to the town, especially in terms of improved air quality, better access to public transport, and more opportunities for healthier and greener active transport options such as walking or cycling.

“The proposals also demonstrate our continued commitment to delivering much-needed improvements for residents, employees and visitors across the Leeds district and contribute to the vision of Leeds becoming a net-zero carbon city by 2030."

Gerald Jennings, chairman of Morley Town Deal board, added: “The consultation offers people the opportunity to participate in shaping Morley’s future for the better.

“From what the people of Morley have previously told us, we feel the proposals get to the heart of important issues in the town in terms of improved air quality, better public transport connectivity, and greener travel options.

“We are all responsible for making Morley fit for future success and an even better place to live and work. The Town Deal is a unique opportunity for Morley, and I would encourage everyone to look at the proposals during the Town Hall event or online and to offer their feedback through the online survey.”

The £24.3 million Towns Fund grant will deliver on key priorities identified through public consultation undertaken in 2020, including greenspaces, jobs, skills, and improving cherished buildings.