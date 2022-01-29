LEEDS: ‘You don’t have to be so dull’ – councillor criticises proposed street names for

Developers Westrock and Platform want to build 1,235 residential units, as well as two office blocks, shops and a “clubhouse” on land at Sweet Street in Holbeck. The plans, currently at the pre-application stage, also include refurbishing the old Commercial pub, and bringing it back into use as a pub.

A presentation was made to a meeting of Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel this week, where councillors and planning chiefs were invited to make comments on the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Al Garthwaite (Lab) criticised the names. Picture: Mark Bickerdike.

Proposed names for new streets on the site included St Johns Green, Bath Road Square and Green Mount Place.

Coun Al Garthwaite (Lab) criticised the names, adding: “There are many, many names of people in Holbeck who deserve to be remembered – for example, Mary Gawthorpe, a suffragette who lived and worked in Holbeck.

“Kays Catalogue factory played an enormous role as an employer in the area. Peter Lorimer owned a pub. There is no shortage of possibilities – you don’t have to be so dull. It worries me that you haven’t grasped the concept that you are doing something in Holbeck.

“This has a real chance of uniting the more traditional, residential part of Holbeck and the more modern part of Holbeck as a cultural centre.

“It’s made it look like there are two Holbecks, and one of them is missing out and the other one is all the new and exciting bit where the investment is going in. That is a mistake of the past – this is an opportunity to bring the whole thing together. Reflecting the history gives an opportunity. Come up with something.”

A representative for the developers said they have been working with the neighbourhood forums, adding: “We are completely with you that we need to bring things together here.

“Names are changeable. They are references to historic streets and assets on the site. St John’s Green is named after St John’s Church that was demolished a few years ago.”

Proposals include 10 new buildings in total, six of which would be apartment blocks ranging from 10-27 storeys. A further two buildings would be office blocks of five to seven storeys, with the clubhouse at three storeys. Around 760 of the flats are set to be rentals, with 475 expected to be sold on the open market.

The paper did not offer great detail about the clubhouse, other than that it would “offer internal communal amenity spaces”.

Members asked more about the clubhouse.

A representative said: “It’s a building we are evolving in terms of design but I see it as it could be a mix of uses. It’s about expanding the amenities of the local area.”

A total of 279 car parking spaces are set to be offered across the site.

Commenting on the proposals, Coun Colin Campbell (Lib Dem) said: “If we are looking at the mass transit system, we should be looking at developing parts of the site that would not be affected by the mass transit system.

“There is a significant amount of residential on this site. There is a substantial area with no facilities whatsoever. If you are going to put this many people in this point, we need to start thinking about ‘where is that corner shop?'”

Coun Neil Walshaw (Lab) said: “There are some good thoughts and a good start put in so far. There are concerns about local infrastructure.

“This is a really good start with lots of permeability. I am pleased with this, I think it is a promising piece of work.”

As the plans are at an early pre-application stage, no decision was made, as more detailed plans are expected to be submitted in the coming months.