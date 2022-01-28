LEEDS: Too dark? Too light? Meet the proposed building whose colour is dividing opinions on the council

Developers Glenbrook and Town Centre Securities want to build five tall buildings on a site, currently a long-stay car park, off Whitehall Road in Leeds.

The plans, currently at the early pre-application stage, is set to include a block of flats, two office buildings, a nine-storey hotel and a multi-storey car park.

But some members of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel complained that the colour of the planned buildings was currently too dark.

Following a presentation from the developers, Coun Elizabeth Nash (Lab) said: “If we had a lovely sunny climate, that colour would be lovely. But we don’t. We have so many dark, gloomy days and we don’t want it to be reflected in our architecture. Please think of another colour. If you can’t think of another colour, white would do.

“Let’s have lighter and warmer colours.”

Coun Caroline Gruen (Lab) added: “I think the proportions of it are quite elegant, and I like it as a building, but it is the wrong colour.”

Not all panel members were in agreement though.

Coun Kayleigh Brooks (Lab) said: “I would like to disagree on the colour. If we have a mono-colour landscape it gets quite boring. I welcome a bit more texture and darkness in there. I think it is quite good.”

Coun Graham Latty (Con) added: “The general design of this, I find quite pleasing. The colour business, I don’t see any point in getting hung up on it at this stage, because nobody has asked you yet.

“I find the car park quite pleasing. Generally speaking, a good job, I think.”

According to a report by Leeds City Council officers, building one would stand at between 16 and 19 storeys, and provide 532 build to rent flats, more than half of which would be one-bedroom.

The pre-application also includes early plans for a multi-storey car park, providing 478 spaces, and 58 electric vehicle charging points.

A 12-storey office building would also be included, and would provide 13,210 square metres of office space.

A nine-storey hotel building with 5,300 square metres of hotel rooms, as well as another 14-storey office building, also features in the pre-application.

No decision was made on the plans, as more detailed versions are expected to be submitted to Leeds City Council in the coming months.