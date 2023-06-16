Pandora opened in 2016 in Armley. It occupied a former shoe warehouse unit on Ledgard Way and included 12 private rooms, a bar room, a cinema room, a sauna, a swimming pool and jacuzzi, some toilets and changing rooms.

The private members adults club has now put forward an application to take over a nearby facility, a former pet store basement on 206 Armley Road. The proposed drawings show plans for 14 private rooms, three toilets and a bar in the new venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swinger's club Pandora, Armley, is looking to relocate to a nearby facility. Photo: NW

Despite the initial reaction, owner Samantha Benson told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she now believes the club had found a home for itself.

The original application stated that the premise would provide a “discreet, clean, safe and controlled environment for like-minded adults to meet and potentially engage in legal sexual activities, within the private rooms provided”.

It added: “If such clubs were not to exist then members would be likely to look for alternative ways to meet like minded adults and engage with them if they were compatible. All of the alternatives, such as meeting on the internet and then in public or private place are less controlled and ultimately less safe, particularly for more vulnerable persons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although many people who meet outside of adult clubs are respectful people, some do engage in illegal sexual activity in public places, which is a problem in parts of Leeds area. The club will provide an alternative that will help to reduce illegal sexual activity in public.”