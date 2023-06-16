Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds swingers 'superclub' Pandora plans for to relocate to a former pet store basement with private rooms

A swingers club in Leeds has applied to relocate to a former pet shop.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 13:53 BST

Pandora opened in 2016 in Armley. It occupied a former shoe warehouse unit on Ledgard Way and included 12 private rooms, a bar room, a cinema room, a sauna, a swimming pool and jacuzzi, some toilets and changing rooms.

The private members adults club has now put forward an application to take over a nearby facility, a former pet store basement on 206 Armley Road. The proposed drawings show plans for 14 private rooms, three toilets and a bar in the new venue.

The council received 11 letters of rejection from local residents, former Armley ward councillor Alison Lowe and a church in the vicinity when the application to open Pandora was put forward in 2016.

Swinger's club Pandora, Armley, is looking to relocate to a nearby facility. Photo: NWSwinger's club Pandora, Armley, is looking to relocate to a nearby facility. Photo: NW
Despite the initial reaction, owner Samantha Benson told the Yorkshire Evening Post that she now believes the club had found a home for itself.

The original application stated that the premise would provide a “discreet, clean, safe and controlled environment for like-minded adults to meet and potentially engage in legal sexual activities, within the private rooms provided”.

It added: “If such clubs were not to exist then members would be likely to look for alternative ways to meet like minded adults and engage with them if they were compatible. All of the alternatives, such as meeting on the internet and then in public or private place are less controlled and ultimately less safe, particularly for more vulnerable persons.

“Although many people who meet outside of adult clubs are respectful people, some do engage in illegal sexual activity in public places, which is a problem in parts of Leeds area. The club will provide an alternative that will help to reduce illegal sexual activity in public.”

Pandora continues to pledge to not sell alcohol, although members are allowed to bring their own drinks in “moderate quantities”, and its opening hours will remain in place at the new venue from 8pm to 2am, Thursday to Sunday.

