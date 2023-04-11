There were reports of bins being set on fire around the Burley area earlier this year, with fire crews called to numerous incidents in the early hours of the morning on at least two occasions. In late February, one family were told when fire crews came to extinguish the blaze that they had been called to 15 bin fires in the nearby vicinity that morning.

One of the residents whose black and brown bins were destroyed, Andrew Lambert, said that he reported the matter to the council and was told that he had to pay £40 to replace the two bins, which he felt was “unfair”.

A landlord who had to pay £20 to replace her black bin said: “It’s quite painful when it’s not yours or your tenants fault.”

Andrew Lambert had to pay £40 after a fire destroyed his three bins and spread to his fence. Photo: National World

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “If a bin has been damaged or vandalised residents in Leeds can request a new bin online at www.leeds.gov.uk. Residents need to pay the applicable administration charge towards a replacement bin, but the bin itself is free. The administration charge for a replacement black or brown bin is currently £20. There is no administration charge for a replacement green bin. Some people who receive housing benefit or universal credit can get replacement bins with no charges. Residents can find out if they qualify by calling the council on 0113 222 4406.

“The price of the bin is only a contribution to the overall cost and does not include all administration costs or delivery costs, so the council does not make any profit from the charges. Ongoing budget pressures mean the council has to make difficult decisions to protect services for the most vulnerable.

"The council recognises that if a bin has been the subject of anti-social behaviour it is not the residents’ fault, but is no longer in a position to replace bins for free. If residents can return their bin to their property as soon as possible after it has been emptied on the day of collection this will help keep it safe and secure.”