According to a report by Leeds City Council officers, the applicant wants to demolish an existing outbuilding next to the mid-terrace property and build a single storey rear extension to a house in Glebe Terrace.

It added that the development would create a flat rear elevation at ground floor level, spanning the width of the building.

The plans have been “called-in” by Weetwood councillor Jonathan Bentley (Lib Dem), however, who considers the proposal inappropriate.

Glebe Terrace, Headingley (Photo: Google)

A Leeds City Council report quotes Coun Bentley: “(The proposal constitutes) “inappropriate development in a positive, heritage terrace in the Far Headingley Conservation Area, which has wider implications for the whole of the Conservation Area.”

Unusually for such a small application, the plans have received 31 letters of objection, with accusations made that the development is not “in keeping with the area” and that the development would be “overbearing”.

However, following a consultation on the plans, a letter from Kate Newell, Leeds City Council’s senior conservation officer, said: “The revisions have addressed the issues previously raised. I recommend agreeing a number of details to ensure that the scheme preserves the special character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The council report concludes: “It is considered that the proposal would be an appropriate addition that preserves the character and appearance of the conservation area, and will not have an unreasonably harmful impact upon near neighbours.

“Officers recommend that planning permission is granted

for the proposal, subject to the conditions set out at the start of this report.”

Members of the panel are encouraged to approve the plans, and will meet on Thursday, August 26 to make a decision.