Leeds Council urges low income households to apply for free home insulation following energy price cap rise

It follows energy regulator Ofgem’s decision to raise the energy bill price cap – the maximum amount allowed to be charged by suppliers – by 54 per cent, meaning millions will have to pay hundreds of pounds more on their energy bills each year.

Ofgem says this has been done due to the huge rise in wholesale gas prices and the squeeze this is having on energy suppliers, some of which are now close to bankruptcy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The energy bill price cap will rise by 54 per cent (Photo: Steven Parsons/PA Wire)

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We understand and share the concerns of Leeds residents regarding the rising cost of living and the difficulties it is causing. The council has help and support available with the Money Information Centre offering financial guidance at https://www.leeds.gov.uk/leedsmic.

“We are also working with Better Homes Yorkshire on free solar panels and home insulation for those on low incomes to improve the energy-efficiency of homes and keep heating costs down.”

The scheme has been extended and will be taking applications until “at least the end of March”.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced that all domestic electricity customers will get £200 off their energy bills from October, while all households in council tax band A-D are set to receive a £150 council tax rebate, while all households will be given an upfront £200 discount on their bills, which will be paid back by customers over five years.

For more information on the Better Homes Yorkshire scheme, visit www.betterhomesyorkshire.co.uk/leeds or call 0800 597 1500.