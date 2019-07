These are the international trips that cost the Leeds taxpayer the most money during this period - from a conference in Cannes to an 'investment mission' in Hong Kong. Leeds Council said that oversees travel is essential to promote investment and growth in the city.

1. Cannes, 9,696.82 11 March to 15 March 2019. Four night trip made by council leader Judith Blake and five council officers to attend the MIPIM property conference.

2. Hangzhou, Qingdao and Hong Kong, 7,706.45 5 September to 13 September 2018. Council leader Judith Blake and three council officers made the visit to Hangzhou and Qingdao for an "inward investment mission". The officers then visited Hong Kong.

3. Kufstein, Austria, 28 September to 1 October 2018. 1,536.42. The council's senior traffic engineer and events manager made the trip to "research the WRRC in advance of hosting it in Leeds in 2019".

4. Berlin, 2 April to 4 April 2018. 1,407.77. Councillor Adam Ogilvie and three council officers made the trip to "host a reception promoting VisitLeeds and Leeds2023".

