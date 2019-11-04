Leeds Council to give new mums an hour of paid time to breastfeed at work

The council says it aims to support women to continue to breastfeed for as long as they want to, recognising the physical and emotional health benefits for mother and baby.

The changes to the Infant Feeding Policy will give new mothers who work for the council up to an hour each working day to breastfeed or express milk.

Leeds Council made the announcement as they prepare for Baby Week 2019, an early years initiative helping to bring together services that support a new baby's growth and development.

Leeds Council has changed its work policy to allow new mums up to an hour of paid time to breastfeed at work (Photo: Getty Images/Polka Dot)

Councillor Rebecca Charlwood, executive board member for health, wellbeing and adults said: "I am extremely proud that we are setting a precedent in Leeds by offering our staff up to an hour of paid time to breastfeed or express breastmilk for their baby during work hours.

"This supports our pledge to ensure that Leeds is a Baby Friendly City and reinforces the work we are doing to make all of our public council buildings child, family and breastfeeding friendly.

"We want to make Leeds the best city for health and wellbeing for all ages. It is policies such as this that will really help drive this work forward, along with supporting our Child Friendly ambitions.

"Breastfeeding can have a long-lasting, positive impact and helps to forge strong emotional bonds between Mum and baby.