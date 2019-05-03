Leeds council election results in full - Labour lose four seats but retain overall control

Labour retains control of Leeds City Council this morning by a slightly diminished number.

The ruling party lost four representatives on the authority on a night when the Liberal Democrats gained two, the Greens one and the Conservatives one.

Here are the results in full:

Adel and Wharfedale - Conservative hold

Ian George Dowling – Liberal Democrats - 1,159

Billy Flynn – Conservatives - 2,952

Nigel James Gill – Labour and Co-operative - 1,235

Andrew Greenwood – UKIP - 491

Lesley Evelyn Jeffries – Greens - 564

Alwoodley - Conservative hold

Peter Mervyn Harrand – Conservatives - 3,417

Brian Jackson – Alliance for Green Socialism - 60

Louise Mary Jennings – Women’s Equality Party - 186

Gideon Matthew William Jones – Greens - 335

Andrea Susan McKenna – Labour - 1,663

Alan Taylor – Liberal Democrats - 577

Ardsley and Robin Hood

Rich Daley – Green - 249

Lindon Dove – UKIP - 596

Mike Foster – Conservatives - 1,238

Tom Leadley – Morley Borough Independents - 798

Lisa Mulherin – Labour and Co-Operative - 1,738

Ben Ward – Liberal Democrats - 225

Daniel Paul Whetstone – SDP - 28

Armley - Labour hold

Nina Charlotte Brown – Socialist Alternative - 53

Lou Cunningham – Labour - 2,477

Jim Miller – For Britain - 366

Cormac Trigg – Conservatives - 415

Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats - 226

Keith Duncan Whittaker – Greens - 544

Beeston and Holbeck - Labour hold

Jarrod Antony Gaines – Liberal Democrats - 187

Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Greens - 302

Bill Palfreman – UKIP - 349

Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour - 2,033

Laura Elizabeth Walton – Save our Beeston and Holbeck Independents - 1,079

Robert James William Winfield – Conservatives -326

Bramley and Stanningley - Labour hold

Liz Bee – Liberal Democrats - 387

Julie Caroline Heselwood – Labour - 1,942

Dean Andrew Locke – English Democrats - 109

Clive Richard Lord – Greens - 351

Anne Murgatroyd – For Britain - 218

Alex Nancolas – Conservatives - 417

David Peter Woodhead – UKIP - 581

Burmantofts & Richmond Hill - Labour hold

John David Barlow – Greens - 261

David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats - 392

Geoff Holloran – East Leeds Independents - 718

Denise Ragan – Labour - 2,052

Louisa Mary Singh – Conservatives - 211

Calverley & Farsley - Labour hold

Kate Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats - 242

Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative - 2,891

Ellen Jean Graham – Greens - 643

Jas Singh – Conservatives - 2,864

Chapel Allerton - Labour hold

Shaz Ahad – Conservatives - 404

Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism - 185

Jane Alice Dowson – Labour Party - 4,243

Rory Mason – Liberal Democrats - 353

Bobak Walker – Greens - 701

Cross Gates & Whinmoor - Labour hold

Harvey Cedric Alexander – UKIP - 960

David Creasser – SDP - 58

Ben Goldthorp – Greens - 391

Paula Louise Hayes – Conservatives - 995

Jessica Beth Lennox – Labour - 2,085

Roderic Parker – Liberal Democrats - 286

Farnley and Wortley - Green gain

Ann Christine Forsaith – Greens - 2,010

Maria Anne Frank – Liberal Democrats - 96

Matt Gibson – Labour - 1,798

Hayley Laura Nancolas – Conservatives - 332

Patrick Thomas Woods – UKIP - 659

Garforth and Swillington - Independents hold

Michael Edward Bolton – For Britain - 265

Mitchell Galdas – Liberal Democrats - 186

Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth & Swillington Independents - 4,007

Mark Pratt – Labour - 1,077

Linda Richards – Conservatives - 837

Gipton & Harehills - Labour hold

Lynne Ann Caulfield – Greens - 286

Ashley Mark Cresswell – Liberal Democrats - 206

Iain Alaistair Dalton – Socialist Alternative - 113

Robert David Winston Haris – Conservatives - 276

Kamila Maqsood – Labour - 3,426

Shaff Sheikh – SDP - 108

Guiseley & Rawdon - Conservative hold

Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party - 899

Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats - 386

Mark Terence Rollinson – Greens - 746

Roger Tattersall – Independent - 299

Eleanor Frances Thomson – Labour and Co-operative - 1,825

Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservatives - 2,836

Harewood - Conservative hold

Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats - 321

David Thomas Corry – Greens - 768

Sahid Noor – Labour - 627

Ryan Stephenson – Conservatives - 3,891

Headingley and Hyde Park - Labour hold

Tim Goodall – Greens - 1,066

Penny Goodman – Liberal Democrats - 425

Anthony Greaux – Yorkshire Party - 67

Caroline Anne Hunt – Women’s Equality - 60

Steven Malcolm Rowley – Conservatives - 146

Neil Anthony Walshaw – Labour Party - 2,055

Horsforth - Conservative hold

Simon Mark Dowling – Liberal Democrats - 1,339

John Garvani – Labour - 1,878

Paul Hellyer – UKIP - 337

Rosa Sarah Shaw – Greens - 838

Jackie Shemilt – Conservatives - 2,625

Hunslet and Riverside - Labour hold

Ed Carlisle – Greens - 1,766

Benedict Like Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats - 149

Paul Ian Wray – Labour - 2,012

Jordan Luke Young – Conservatives - 192

Killingbeck & Seacroft - Labour hold

Matthew Barnaby Clover – Yorkshire Party - 131

Catherine Frances Dobson – East Leeds Independents - 672

Katie Dye – Labour - 1,751

Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservatives - 378

Peter Morgan – UKIP - 579

Colin Lindsay Noble – Greens - 227

Adam Ramoth – For Britain - 4

Kippax and Methley - Labour hold

Dylan Brown – Greens - 950

James Egan – Conservatives - 1,155

Conrad Hart-Brook – Liberal Democrats - 280

Mirelle Midgley – Labour - 2,149

Kirkstall - Labour hold

David Barlow – UKIP - 497

John Anthony Illingworth – Labour and Co-operative - 2,959

Liam Michael Kendrick-Bailey – Conservatives -283

Edward Anthony Richardson – Liberal Democrats - 312

Victoria Helen Smith – Greens - 682

Little London and Woodhouse - Labour hold

Gavin Michael Andrews – Greens - 391

Amy Green – Conservatives - 140

Chris Jackson – UKIP - 124

Michael James Johnson – Socialist Alternative - 18

Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour and Co-operative - 1,749

James Thomas Mock – Liberal Democrats - 142

Middleton Park - Labour hold

Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Greens - 212

Wayne Alan Dixon – SDP - 1,027

Hugh William Findlay – Conservatives - 259

Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats - 137

Will Lockwood – UKIP - 831

Paul Anthony Truswell – Labour - 1,879

Moortown - Labour hold

David Stephen Dresser – Liberal Democrats - 994

Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne – Greens - 1,008

Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative - 2,940

Rob Speed – Conservatives - 1,154

Morley North - Independents hold

Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents - 3,238

Jonathan Charles Leng – Labour and Co-operative - 881

Fiona Sarah Heather Dove – Greens - 362

James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats - 137

Cameron Jake Stephenson – Conservatives - 782

Morley South - Independents hold

Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats - 129

Chris Bell – Green Party - 375

Pete Compton – Labour and Co-operative - 1,248

Lewis Jack Allan Jones – Conservatives - 601

Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents - 2,403

Otley & Yeadon - Lib Dem hold

Mick Bradley – Greens - 901

Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats - 3,436

Stewart Peter Harper – Conservatives - 645

Tom Hollings – For Britain - 163

John Adrian Hook – UKIP - 429

Elliot Edwards Nathan – Labour - 1,347

Pudsey - Conservative gain

Arbuckle, Jude Patrick - Liberal Democrats - 244

Catherine Harrison – Greens - 462

Lee Stuart Jackson – UKIP - 569

Richard Alwyn Lewis – Labour - 2,417

Lorraine Ida Nelis – For Britain - 82

Trish Smith – Conservatives - 2,661

Rothwell - Lib Dem gain

Ali Aliremzioglu – Greens - 288

Joe Boycott – Conservatives - 623

Karen Bruce – Labour - 1,731

Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats -2,206

Simon Michael Crowe – For Britain - 409

Roundhay - Labour hold

Hannah Sarah Barham-Brown – Women’s Equality - 365

Malcolm Scott Christie – Alliance for Green Socialism - 80

Elayna Cohen – Conservatives - 876

Paul Charles Ellis – Greens - 807

Jacob Stephen Goddard – Labour - 3,021

Jon Charles Hannah – Liberal Democrats - 575

Tony Quinn – Independents - 945

Tony Roberts – UKIP - 212

Temple Newsam - Labour hold

Shahab Saqib Adris – Greens - 373

Billy Baldwin – For Britain - 126

Ian Phillip Greenberg – UKIP - 702

Liz Hayes – Conservatives - 1,549

Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats - 330

Nicole Sharpe – Labour - 1,947

Weetwood - Lib Dem gain

Angelo Basu – Conservatives - 373

James Garry Gibson – Labour - 2,379

Martin Francis Hemingway – Greens - 521

Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats - 2,574

John Parsons – UKIP - 337

Wetherby - Conservative hold

Ruth Lissner Corry – Greens - 580

David Kenneth Hopps – Liberal Democrats - 1,452

Paul David Ratcliffe – Labour - 593

Gerald Wilkinson – Conservatives - 3,466

Overall political composition (99 seats in total):

Labour: 57 seats (down from 61)

Conservative: 23 seats (up from 22)

Lib Dem: 8 seats (up from 6)

Morley Borough Independents: 5 seats (no change)

Garforth and Swillington Independents Party: 3 seats (no change)

Green: 3 seats (up from 2)

Turnout: 31 per cent