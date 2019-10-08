‘If only more politicians were like him’ – tributes pour in after death of Wetherby Councillor

“Dedicated”, “dignified” and “a true gentleman” – just some of the words used to describe Leeds city councillor Gerald Wilkinson, who passed away over the weekend.

The Conservative councillor had sit as a member for Wetherby on Leeds City Council for decades before his death, as a result of a short illness, on Friday.

Tributes have been pouring in for the former Mayor of Wetherby, with colleagues and opponents alike speaking highly of his friendly nature and prodigious work ethic.

Alan Lamb, who is deputy leader of the Leeds Conservatives, and also a ward colleague for Wetherby, led the kind words for Coun Wilkinson.

He said: “I have known him for 25 years, since I was 17 and first involved in politics.

“Gerald was a senior figure even then and, in many ways, he was like a second father to me. I will miss him desperately, and you can see from the numbers of tributes I have seen from people of all parties and members of the community.

“He was a gentleman. We had difficult issues to wrestle with as councillors, but he was always polite and dignified – I don’t think I have ever even heard him swear!”

He also revealed that Coun Wilkinson was doing constituency work and responding to emails right up until the day before he passed away.

Coun Lamb said: “There is nothing bad to say about him – if every politician was like Gerald, the country would be in a much better state – he was the hardest working councillor I have ever met.”

Coun Wilkinson had respect from colleagues and opponents alike.

Coun Judith Blake (Lab, Middleton Park), leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Our heartfelt sympathies are with Gerald’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time. Gerald will be greatly missed by councillors from all political groups and I know many members of the council’s labour group will miss the kind, thoughtful and knowledgeable approach with which Gerald conducted his work on the council.”

Coun Wilkinson was retired, but had worked in the textile industry, running the shop Goggies in Wetherby.

He also had a love of sport, and was a qualified football referee. He had officiated amateur games at the likes of Old Trafford and Elland Road.

Coun Wilkinson was a keen cricketer, and had played for many years for Wetherby.

Over the weekend, social media saw an outpouring of grief from other fellow councillors, colleagues and friends.

Coun Dan Cohen (Con, Alwoodley) tweeted: “So upset to learn on Friday of the passing of Cllr Gerald Wilkinson. Gerald was one of the first people I met when I became a cllr & I had the privilege to sit next to him in the council chamber. Such a gentleman & the best kind of politician: a champion for Leeds and Wetherby.”

Coun Ryan Stephenson (Con, Harewood) tweeted: “Sad to hear Cllr Gerald Wilkinson has passed away. Gerald was one of the first people I met when I became involved in local politics and I had the privilege to serve on various council committees with him.”

MPs also took part in the tributes, with Elmet and Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke posting: “I’m deeply saddened at the death of my colleague, Cllr Gerald Wilkinson. Gerald was dedicated to life in the Wetherby area, he served as a Leeds City Councillor, a Town Councillor, and had the honour of being Wetherby Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor of Leeds. May he rest in peace.”

Coun Mark Dobson, (Ind, Garforth & Swillington) said: “Sad to hear of the passing of Cllr Gerald Wilkinson. He served Wetherby with great distinction and was a true gentleman.”

Chief executive of Leeds City Council Tom Riordan posted: “So sorry to hear the sad news about Cllr Gerald Wilkinson – only positive memories of my dealings with him. Thoughts and sincere condolences with his family, friends and colleagues on behalf of the officers of the council.”