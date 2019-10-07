Human waste 'contaminating' grass outside Leeds GP surgery as portaloos knocked over

Residents say human waste is leaking from portaloos which have been knocked over opposite Oakwood Lane Medical Centre

The field on Amberton Terrace, opposite Oakwood Lane Medical Centre, was occupied by an illegal travellers encampment which was removed on Tuesday, October 1.

Around twenty caravans were parked on the site and residents have complained that mess left behind has still not been cleared up by Leeds Council.

One resident said: "Three portaloos have been left a week now - two have been knocked over resulting in human waste all over the grass opposite a doctors surgery.

The field was occupied by an illegal travellers encampment until Tuesday, October 1 and residents say the council have not cleaned up mess left behind

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This ground is now contaminated and I have seen countless crows and seagulls around here being poisoned.

"This absolutely stinks.

"There are still piles of broken glass around the edge of the surgery fence which have been left."