Human waste 'contaminating' grass outside Leeds GP surgery as portaloos knocked over

Residents in Gipton have complained of human waste 'contaminating' grass outside a GP surgery after two portoloos were knocked over.

The field on Amberton Terrace, opposite Oakwood Lane Medical Centre, was occupied by an illegal travellers encampment which was removed on Tuesday, October 1.

Around twenty caravans were parked on the site and residents have complained that mess left behind has still not been cleared up by Leeds Council.

One resident said: "Three portaloos have been left a week now - two have been knocked over resulting in human waste all over the grass opposite a doctors surgery.

"This ground is now contaminated and I have seen countless crows and seagulls around here being poisoned.

"This absolutely stinks.

"There are still piles of broken glass around the edge of the surgery fence which have been left."

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "The remaining portaloos will be removed tomorrow by a contractor and the council’s cleaner neighbourhoods team will also attend to ensure the site is cleared of any remaining waste.”

