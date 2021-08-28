Latimer Developments has submitted plans to build four new student residential buildings.

on the former City Reach 1 & 2 site off Kirkstall Road.

The 4.9 hectare site includes sites previously occupied by Yorkshire Chemical Works and First Bus Depot, both of which have now been demolished. The remainder of the site, which still includes commercial buildings, has been “vacant for some time” according to a report by council officers

The wider site is expected to eventually be made up of 11 buildings, featuring 1,437 new homes, 362 student rooms as well as “leisure, cultural and community floorspace”.

It added: “The residential development will comprise a mix of one bed, two bed and three bed properties in a range of private and affordable tenures. Every home will have access to a private outdoor balcony space and/or shared garden areas.”

It added that ground floor uses could include “a convenience store, food hall, commercial shed, café, work hubs, start-up spaces, cultural space, cycle hub, GP surgery, gym, community hall, concierge service, resident’s lounge and a parcel delivery hub”.

The document also suggests 243 car parking spaces, 1,148 cycle parking spaces would also be included. The tallest buildings on the site are expected to reach about 15-17 storeys.

The scheme is also expected to include landscaped public areas, including a park and walkway along the frontage of the River Aire.

As the plans are at pre-application stage, no decision will be made, and a more detailed application is expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Members of Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel will meet to discuss the application on Thursday, September 2.