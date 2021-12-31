A landmark devolution agreement for the region, which would open up the possibility of securing a multi-million pound settlement and shift decision-making to the local leaders, was announced by Ministers in July, but since then no movement has been made towards a deal.

The Government had stipulated a key requirement of any devolution deal for North Yorkshire was for the current two-tier system ,with county and district councils, to be replaced by a single unitary authority.

But the new “super council” will not be in place until the spring of 2023, prompting fears North Yorkshire will fall further behind other areas of the North that already have devolution.

The view across the Vale of York from the top of Sutton Bank in North Yorkshire. The county is due to undergo a major reorganisation of local government to pave the way for a long-awaited devolution deal. (Photo: James Hardisty)

North Yorkshire County Council leader Carl Les told The Yorkshire Post the wait is continuing for indepth talks to begin with civil servants in Westminster.

He said: “We have delivered on the Government’s ask for local government reorganisation, and now we simply want to get on with ensuring devolution happens. I understand the situation the Government is in with dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, and the effects are being felt across the whole country. But we want to find a way forward for a devolution deal, and we are still waiting for civil servants to engage with us.”

Devolution is seen as a central platform to fulfilling the Government’s levelling-up agenda, which was a key pledge in the Conservative Party’s manifesto in the run-up to the 2019 General Election.

Political leaders in North Yorkshire have looked on with envy as deals unlocking decision-making powers for transport, education and housing and billions of pounds in funding have been signed in West and South Yorkshire as the Government pushed ahead with attempts to eradicate regional inequalities.

Coun Les said he is hopeful that negotiations with in Whitehall will begin early in the New Year, but stressed the council will “explore all avenues that are available” to ensure that talks do get under way soon.

He said: “If we need to, we will ask our MPs in North Yorkshire to make representations directly to Ministers. It is so important to ensure the devolution deal is put in place for North Yorkshire, but we need the conversation to begin at the earliest opportunity.”

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick announced in July that the chosen option was for a new single council structure proposed by the Conservative-controlled North Yorkshire

County Council over a rival bid brought by the seven district councils for two authorities split on an east/west basis. Under the plans, York Council will remain a unitary council.

The Government has maintained that it remains committed to devolving powers across the nation with the much-anticipated Levelling Up White Paper set to “spread opportunity, empower local leaders and improve public services”.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said work on the Government’s levelling up agenda was ramped up last year when a devolution deal unlocking £900m in additional funding was finalised.