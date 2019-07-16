Every overseas work trip by Leeds councillors over five years - and how much it cost the taxpayer

Have your say

According to statistics, a total of 34 overseas trips were made by Leeds City Councillors between April 2013 and March 2018, at a combined cost of £31,386 – with more than £17,000 of this being paid by Leeds City Council.

The council said these trips were important to represent Leeds on the world stage, and to attract overseas investment into the region. They also insisted councillors would never travel first class.

How much was spent by Leeds City Council on overseas trips for councillors?

Below we have documented every single overseas work trip taken by councillors between 2013 and 2018, how much it cost the council, as well as details of the reasons for each visit.

2017/18

Councillor: Jane Dowson (Lord Mayor)

Destination: Passchendaele, Belgium.

Date(s): 07/09/17-09/07/17

Cost to council: £202.02

Total cost: £202.02

Reason for visit: To attend events in commemoration of WWI.

Councillor: Mohammed Rafique

Destination: Lagos, Nigeria

Date(s): 24/09/17-27/09/17

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £1,740.63

Reason for visit: To attend a conference on Socially Inclusive Cities

Councillor: Jane Dowson (Lord Mayor)

Destination: Hangzhou, China

Date(s): 14/10/17-22/10/17

Cost to council: £980.61

Total cost: £1,556.61

Reason for visit: To attend Sister Cities Conference and other meetings.

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Date(s): 15/11/17-17/11/17

Cost to council: £485.40

Total cost: £485.40

Reason for visit: To attend the Eurocities AGM

Councillor: Mohammed Rafique

Destination: Nairobi, Kenya

Date(s): 27/11/17-01/12/17

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £822.51

Reason for visit: To attend a research workshop on socially inclusive cities.

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Brussels, Belgium

Date(s): 19/02/18

Cost to council: £385.14

Total cost: £385.14

Reason for visit: To attend a core cities meeting with Michael Barnier.

Councillor: Coun Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Cannes, France

Date(s): 13/03/18-16/03/18

Cost to council: £1,936.69

Total cost: £1,936.69

Reason for visit: To represent Leeds at MIPIM (international property conference).



2016/17

Councillor: Judith Chapman (Lord Mayor)

Destination: Dortmund, Germany

Date(s): 06/05/16

Cost to council: £215.67

Total cost: £346.68

Reason for visit: To attend the DortBunt! Festival on intercultural dialogue.

Councillor: Lucinda Yeadon

Destination: Lille, France

Date(s): 15/06/16-17/06/16

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £556

Reason for visit: To exchange best practice and sign an educational agreement.

Councillor: Gerald Harper (Lord Mayor)

Destination: Bus-les-Artois, France

Date(s): 30-06-16-01/07/16

Cost to council: £128.75

Total cost: £128.75

Reason for visit: To attend a commemoration event.

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 23/07/16

Cost to council: £48.82

Total cost: £443.82

Reason for visit: To attend the Tour de France finish and discuss inward investment.

Councillor: Gerald Harper

Destination: Siegen, Germany

Date(s): 02/09/16-04/09/16

Cost to council: £223.25

Total cost: £376.97

Reason for visit: To attend the opening of Siegen’s redeveloped city centre.

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Milan, Italy

Date(s): 17/11/16-18/11/16

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £300.09

Reason for visit: To attend the Eurocities AGM and awards ceremony.

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Hangzhou, Shanghai, Hong Kong, China

Date(s): 25/02/17

Cost to council: £1,873.23

Total cost: £1,873.23

Reason for visit: To participate in a trade and investment mission

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Brussels, Belgium

Date(s): 06/03/17-07/03/17

Cost to council: £341.21

Total cost: £341.21

Reason for visit: To attend Eurocities Mayors Summit

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Cannes, France

Date(s): 14/03/17-16/03/17

Cost to council: £1,077.81

Total cost: £1,077.81

Reason for visit: To attend a MIPIM mission

Councillor: James Lewis

Destination: Prague, Czech Republic

Date(s): 30/03/17-31/03/17

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £282.50

Reason for visit: To present an Open Data conference.



2015/16

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore

Date(s): 26/07/15-01/08/15

Cost to council: £86.21

Total cost: £2,531.15

Reason for visit: UKTI and No 10 Northern Powerhouse trade and investment mission.

Councillor: Alex Sobel

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 03/12/15-06/12/15

Cost to council: £226.50

Total cost: £226.50

Reason for visit: To attend COP21 and the UCLG Culture Forum.

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: Barcelona, Spain

Date(s): 10/12/15-12/12/15

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £469.81

Reason for visit: To attend the IGCAT Conversation of ECoCs [International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism Conversation of European Capitals of Culture].

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council leader)

Destination: San Sebastian, Spain

Date(s): 22/01/16-24/01/16

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £337.03

Reason for visit: To attend the opening ceremony of San Sebastian 2016.

Councillor: Lucinda Yeadon

Destination: Helsinki, Finland

Date(s): 13/03/16-16/03/16

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £748.27

Reason for visit: To attend a Culture for Cities and Regions study visit.

2014/15

Councillor: David Congreave (Lord Mayor)

Destination: Lille, France

Date(s): 08/07/14-09/07/14

Cost to council: £321.22

Total cost: Not known

Reason for visit: To represent Leeds at the Tour de France stage four final.

Councillor: Roger Harrington (Cycling champion)

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 26/07/14-28/07/14

Cost to council: £744.58

Total cost: Not given

Reason for visit: To represent Leeds at Tour de France Paris final stage.

Councillor: Lucinda Yeadon

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 26/07/14

Cost to council: £721.64

Total cost: Not given

Reason for visit: To represent Leeds at Tour de France Paris final stage.

Councillor: David Congreave (Lord Mayor)

Destination: Hangzhou and Shanghai, China

Date(s): 13/10/14-19/10/14

Cost to council: £3,139.36

Total cost: Not given

Reason for visit: To represent Leeds at Hangzhou Sister Cities summit and support university alumni events.

2013/14

Councillor: Lucinda Yeadon

Destination: Nice, France

Date(s): 01/07/13-03/07/13

Cost to council: £531.10

Total cost: £531.10

Reason for visit: To represent Yorkshire at the Tour de France ahead of the Grand Depart in Leeds.

Councillor: Roger Harrington (Leeds cycling champion)

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 22/10/13-23/10/13

Cost to council: £486

Total cost: £486.20

Reason for visit: Representing Yorkshire at Tour de France event.

Councillor: Keith Wakefield (Council leader)

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 22/10/13-23/10/13

Cost to council: £448.20

Total cost: £448.20

Reason for visit: Representing Yorkshire at Tour de France event.

Councillor: Roger Harrington (Leeds cycling champion)

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 20/07/13-22/07/13

Cost to council: £309.50

Total cost: £309.50

Reason for visit: Representing Yorkshire at Tour de France event

Councillor: Keith Wakefield (Council leader)

Destination: Paris, France

Date(s): 20/07/13-22/07/13

Cost to council: £336.90

Total cost: £336.90

Reason for visit: Representing Yorkshire at Tour de France event

Councillor: Judith Blake (Council deputy leader)

Destination: Lille, France

Date(s): 19/11/13-21/11/13

Cost to council: nil

Total cost: £372.93

Reason for visit: CIVIC education project

Councillor: Thomas Murray (Lady Mayoress (sic))

Destination: Hangzhou and Beijing, China

Date(s): 18/01/14-21/01/14

Cost to council: £1,263,24

Total cost: £1,263,24

Reason for visit: Supporting Leeds & Partners trade and investment mission.