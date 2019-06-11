Council says no backlash to LGBT+ lessons, but pledged to support schools

Schools in Leeds have not faced a backlash against the teaching of LGBT+ relationships despite problems in other cities, a senior councillor has claimed.

The comments came from the authority’s executive member for education, Coun Jonathan Pryor, who also paid tribute to the “tolerant community of Leeds”.

It follows controversial protests at the gates of Anderson Park Primary School in Birmingham, over parents’ concerns children were “too young” to learn about LGBT relationships.

At a meeting of the council’s strategy scrutiny board, Conservative councillor Mathew Robinson asked: “We are hearing a great deal about what is going on in Birmingham at the moment.

“I wondered if it would be useful to have an update and consider if there is anything else this committee needs to do in the year ahead around that.”

Coun Pryor responded: “I know some of the issues there have spread to other cities, but we are yet to see any report of that in Leeds. That pays credit to the tolerant community that we have in Leeds – our communities live side by side.

“We have gone out to schools to reassure them that we are ready to tackle these issues, should they come here.

“It is absolutely essential that SRE includes learning about LGBT relationships and all relationships. What they learn is age-appropriate – there are going to be children that have two dads or two mums.

“Learning about relationships is absolutely suitable for children of all ages – we are clear on that.

“At this stage it is not an issue in Leeds.”