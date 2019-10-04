Armley Grange manor house in Leeds is going up for sale in a digital auction

Armley Grange, a grade II listed manor house in Leeds, will be sold at an online auction later this month.

The 6,135 sq ft property near Armley Cemetery, which was recently the Leeds branch of the Alzheimer's Society, is being sold by Leeds City Council.

It will have a guide price of £650,000 when it goes on sale on digital marketplace BidX1.

Leeds Council say they no longer need the property for local services and the historic building, which sits within 1.26 acres of land, will be handed over to one lucky bidder on October 30.

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately this property is surplus to our requirements and the decision has been made to sell Armley Grange.

"BidX1’s digital platform provides a fast and transparent method of selling property whilst obtaining the best market price, and the sale will enable us to reinvest funds to other projects in and around Leeds.”

Armley Grange was built for Squire John Wilson and his family in the early 1800s and after his death his wife re-married and continued to live there with her husband, the Vicar of Woodhouse.

In the 1920s the property was used for social services before it was more recently occupied by the Alzheimer's Society and LCIL.

The manor house features high ceilings, decorative cornices and a large stained-glass window.

There is also an adjacent annexed office building of 5,060 sq ft which was added in the 1960s and BidX1 suggest it could be demolished and rebuilt.

Simon Riggall, director at BidX1, said: “Armley Grange is an excellent investment opportunity that provides potential for a variety of uses.

"We are delighted to be selling the property on our digital platform on behalf of Leeds City Council and look forward to opening the digital bidding on 30th October.”

