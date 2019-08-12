All of these bus services will be diverted due to roadworks in Leeds next month

Dozens of bus services running through Leeds city centre will be diverted from next month, as major road works continue on The Headrow.

Construction works on The Headrow, which are part of the Connecting Leeds improvement works, are scheduled to begin at 6pm on Sunday, September 1 until “Autumn 2020”, according to a statement from West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

Buses in Leeds City Centre will be diverted for around a year.

The Headrow eastbound will be closed to all traffic from its junction with Calverley Street to Vicar Lane. Buses operating west to east will operate normal route to Westgate then via The Headrow, Calverley Street, Great George Street, Merrion Street, New Briggate and Vicar Lane before resuming normal route at the junction with Eastgate/Vicar Lane.

Buses operating south to north will also be diverted by the changes, but those running north to south via Woodhouse Lane; as well as westbound services on The Headrow will operate as normal.

Below are all the altered bus services and the new routes they will be taking from September 1.

1 N1 First

From Holt Park Centre via normal route to Woodhouse Lane L5 then via Merrion Street temporary bus stop E, Vicar Lane, The Headrow to Albion Street, stop J3.

From Leeds Albion Street, bus stop J3 via Woodhouse Lane then via normal route to Holt Park Shopping Centre.

1A First

From Lawnswood via normal route to Woodhouse Lane L5 then via Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E, Vicar Lane, The Headrow to Albion Street.

From Leeds Albion Street, bus stop J3 via Woodhouse Lane then via normal route to Leeds Ring Road.

1B First

From Headingley Campus via normal route to Woodhouse Lane,stop L5 then via Merrion Street temporary bus stop E, Vicar Lane, The Headrow to Albion Street.

From Leeds Albion Street, bus stop J3 via Woodhouse Lane then via normal route to Headingley Campus.

5 / Leeds CityBus First

Service 5/LeedsCityBus is not affected by the Headrow scheme and will operate normal route.

6 First

From Holt Park Centre via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5, Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H10 to Albion Street.

From Leeds Albion Street, stop J3 then via normal route to Holt Park Centre.

Not running to/from Leeds City Bus Station

7 The Harrogate Bus Company

From Harrogate via normal route to Leeds City Bus Station

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Harrogate

PLEASE NOTE – For journeys that operate via Infirmary Street, Stand G service 7 will operate via City Square, Boar Lane T1, Duncan Street, Call Lane New York Street, York Street, St Peters Street to Leeds City Bus Station then via normal route to Harrogate.

10 First

From Beeston Town Street via normal route to Bishopgate Street, stop Z1 then via City Square, Quebec Street to Leeds Infirmary Street

From Leeds Infirmary Street Stand B via City Square, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street to resume normal route at Neville Street, bus stop Z3.

11 First

Service 11 is not affected by the Headrow scheme and will operate normal route.

On journeys that operate via Vicar Lane service 11 will observe Vicar Lane, bus stop M2.

11A First

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand C via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Great George Street temporary bus stop B, Merrion Street, temporary bus stop F, New Briggate, North Street, A64(M), York Road to resume normal route at York Rd Pontefract Lane.

From Cross Gates via normal route to Leeds Infirmary Street.

27 First (replacing 97)

From Bishopgate Street Z1 via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, temporary bus stop A, Great George Street, temporary bus stop C, Woodhouse Lane to resume normal route at bus stop L2.

From Guiseley via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Albion Street, stop J4, The Headrow, Park Row to bus stop P3.

Not running from/to Leeds City Bus Station

28 First

From Leeds Dock via normal route to East Street then via York Street, Stop F7, Kirkgate, Vicar Lane, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, stop Z1, City Square, Quebec Street, King Street, East Parade, Calverley Street temporary bus stop A, Great George Street temporary bus stop C, Woodhouse Lane to resume normal service at bus stop L2.

Not running to/from Leeds City Bus Station

From Adel via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Albion Street, stop J4, The Headrow, Park Row, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, York Street, Crown Point Road, Black Bull Street, Chadwick Street to resume normal route from Leeds Dock, stop A1.

33 34 First

From Otley/Guiseley via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Guiseley/Otley.

35 First

From Greengates via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Greengates

36 The Harrogate Bus Company

Service 36 from Leeds City Bus Station to Ripon will operate normal route via New Briggate, stop N1

From Ripon towards Leeds Bus Station via normal route.

Monday to Friday evening journeys from Leeds Infirmary Street but not operating via Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand H via Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, New Briggate to resume normal route at bus stop N1.

Monday to Friday evening journeys from Leeds Infirmary Street via Leeds City Bus Station

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand H via Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, Call Lane, New York Street to Leeds Bus Station. From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Ripon.

From Ripon Monday to Friday morning journeys towards Leeds Infirmary Street will operate normal route

42 First

From Old Farnley via normal route to Wellington Street, stop W2 then via King Street, Infirmary Street, Stand H, City Square, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, Call Lane, New York Street, stop K11, York Street, Eastgate, St Peter’s Street, Regent Street to resume normal route at bus stop Regent St Byron St.

From Fearnville via normal route to Old Farnley

49 First

From Bramley Centre via normal route to Westgate, stop Y2 then via Calverley Street temporary bus stop A, Great George Street temporary bus stop C to Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane to resume normal route at Vicar Lane, stop M3.

From Monkswood Gate via normal route to Bramley Centre.

50 First

From Horsforth via normal route to Westgate, stop Y2 then via Calverley Street temporary bus stop A, Great George Street temporary bus stop C to Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane to resume normal route at Vicar Lane, bus stop M3.

From Seacroft via normal route to Horsforth The Green.

50A First

From Horsforth via normal route to Westgate Y2 then via Calverley Street temporary bus stop A, Great George Street temporary bus stop C to Merrion Street, New Briggate, Vicar Lane to resume normal route at Vicar Lane, stop M3.

From Seacroft via normal route to Horsforth The Green.

51 52 First

These services are not affected by The Headrow Scheme and will operate normal route.

54 First

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via City Square, Aire Street and normal route to Morley Queen Street.

From Morley via normal route to Whitehall Road S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Park Row, stop P3.

55 First

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via normal route to Parkwood

From Parkwood via normal route to Whitehall Road, stop S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Leeds Park Row, stop P3.

55C First

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via City Square, Wellington Street, Aire Street to resume normal route from bus stop S12.

From Cottingley via normal route to Aire Street, stop S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Park Row stop P3.

56 X56 First

From Moor Grange via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Merrion Street, New Briggate to resume normal route on Vicar Lane, stop M2.

56 route – From Whinmoor via normal route to Moor Grange.

X56 route – From Whinmoor via normal route to Eastgate.

60 The Keighley Bus Company

From Keighley via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, City Square, Boar Lane (alighting only at stop T1), Duncan Street, Call Lane, New York Street (alighting only at stop K11), York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Keighley Bus Station.

65 First

From Gildersome via normal route to Whitehall Road, stop S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Park Row.

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via normal route to Gildersome.

72 First

From Bradford Interchange via normal route to Wellington Road (A58) then via West Street, Park Lane, Westgate, stop Y1, Great George Street to terminate on Merrion Street at temporary bus stop D.

From Leeds Merrion Street temporary stop D via New Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, stop H8 then via normal route to Bradford Interchange.

Not running to/from Leeds City Bus Station

75 First

From Leeds Park Row, stop P3 via normal route to Middleton St Georges Road.

From Middleton St Georges Road via normal route to Whitehall Road, stop S14 then via Thirsk Row, Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Leeds Park Row, stop P3.

97 First

This service will be renumbered service 27 from 1 September (see 27 details)

200 201 201A Arriva

From Leeds City Bus Station Stand 8 via Duke Street, Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, stop T7 then via normal route to Cleckheaton.

Towards Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Boar Lane, stop T2 then via Duncan Street, Call Lane, stop K5, New York Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station Stand.

202 203 Arriva

From Leeds City Bus Station Stand 8 via Duke Street, Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, stop T7 then via normal route to Huddersfield.

From Huddersfield via normal route to Boar Lane, stop T2 then via Duncan Street, Call Lane, stop K5, New York Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station Stand 8.

229 254 255 Arriva

From Leeds City Bus Station Stand 9 via Duke Street, Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, stop T7 then via normal route to Huddersfield.

Towards Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Boar Lane, stop T2 then via Duncan Street, Call Lane, stop K5, New York Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station

508 First

From Halifax Bus Station via normal route to King Street, stop W4 then via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, stop T1, Duncan Street, York Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

From Leeds City Bus Station via normal route to Halifax Bus Station.

757 Yorkshire Tiger

Service 757 will operate normal route.

781 Yorkshire Tiger

From Leeds Infirmary Street, Stand H via City Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street temporary bus stop A, Great George Street temporary stop C, Merrion Street, New Briggate, North Street to resume normal route at bus stop.

From Otley via normal route to Leeds Infirmary Street.

N9 Arriva

Service N9 towards Cleckheaton will start from York Street, stop F5 and go via Kirkgate, New Market Street, Duncan Street to Boar Lane, stop T7.

X6 First

From Bradford Interchange via normal route to Wellington Road (A58) then via West Street, Park Lane, Westgate, Calverley Street, Great George Street to terminate on Merrion Street at temporary bus stop D.

From Leeds Merrion Street temporary stop D via Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow then via normal route to Bradford Interchange

Not running to/from Leeds City Bus Station

X11 First

From Bradford Interchange via normal route to Wellington Road (A58) then via Wellington Street, King Street to terminate on Infirmary Street at Stand H.

From Infirmary Street, Stand H via City Square, Wellington Street, stops W1 then via normal route to Bradford Interchange.

Not running to/from Leeds City Bus Station

X26 X27 First

From Leeds Infirmary Street Stand H then via city Square, Quebec Street, East Parade, Calverley Street, Great George Street temporary bus stop B, Merrion Street, temporary bus stop F, New Briggate, North Street, A64M New York Road, A64 York Road.

From Thorpe Park/Garforth via normal route to Leeds Infirmary Street.

X84 X85 First

Towards Leeds City Centre via normal route to Woodhouse Lane, stop L5 then via Merrion Street, temporary bus stop E, New Briggate, Vicar Lane, The Headrow stop H10 to terminate at Albion Street at bus stop J3.

From Leeds Albion Street J3 via normal route to Otley/Ilkley/Skipton.

Not running to/from Leeds City Bus Station

X98 X99 First

From Deighton Bar via normal route to North Street then via Vicar Lane (alighting only at U3), The Headrow to terminate at New Briggate, stop N4.

From Leeds New Briggate, stop N4 (by Grand Theatre) via North Street, New York Road, Regent Street then via normal route to Deighton Bar.