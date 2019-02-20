Conservative MPs Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston quit party in protest at Brexit stance

Three MPs have quit the Conservative Party to join the new Independent Group (TIG) in a major blow to Theresa May's authority.

Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston hit out at the Prime Minister's "disastrous" handling of Brexit as they quit.

The three - who will join the eight ex-Labour MPs who have formed TIG - claimed Mrs May had failed to stand up to the "hard line" European Research Group (ERG) of Brexiteers.

The move poses a fresh headache for Mrs May as she prepared to face Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons before heading to Brussels for Brexit talks with Jean-Claude Juncker.

In a letter to Mrs May, the three MPs said: "We no longer feel we can remain in the party of a Government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP.

"Brexit has re-defined the Conservative Party - undoing all the efforts to modernise it. There has been a dismal failure to stand up to the hard line ERG which operates openly as a party within a party, with its own leader, whip and policy."

Heidi Allen, was born in Notton, West Yorkshire.

They added: "The final straw for us has been this Government's disastrous handling of Brexit."

Mrs Allen, who was elected as MP for South Cambridgeshire at the 2015 general election, was born in Notton, a small rural village near Wakefield.

The move follows Joan Ryan becoming the eighth ex-Labour MP to join The Independent Group (TIG).

She fired a furious broadside at Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of repeatedly failing to deal with anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

But Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara, who quit the party to become an independent last year, told The Yorkshire Post he would not be joining TIG.