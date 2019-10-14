Claims Leeds Council could cut its office space by '200,000 square feet' to meet energy rules

The comments came during a discussion on plans from the council to reduce its carbon footprint, which also heard claims that the authority is looking to reduce its office space by “at least 200,000 square feet” to meet energy efficiency requirements.

While no specific buildings were mentioned, the council’s director of resources and housing Neil Evans told the authority’s resources and strategy scrutiny board that the time has come to make a move with some of the council’s more “difficult” buildings.

He said: “There are a number of buildings dotted around the city that aren’t very well-used or aren’t very well-maintained and we should probably explore whether someone else could look after it better.

“There are a lot of difficult buildings that we’ve got. We can’t put them forever in the ‘too hard’ box. We can’t have the situation we’ve got where buildings aren’t being properly used or properly maintained and are leaking energy like a sieve.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council announced a climate emergency earlier this year, and plans to be carbon-neutral by 2030. A report by council officers claims the authority must reduce its estate to make sure it meets the requirements, and claims that it has already consolidated 13 of its city centre buildings into just four.

During an earlier presentation to the panel, a council officer added: “We foresee the opportunity to reduce our office space by at least 200,000 square feet.

“There is a whole raft of work to get through. Overall this is about using our buildings more flexibly, and using the buildings more effectively – that will have an impact on the carbon footprint.

“We also have a lot of heritage assets. There is a number of properties that are going to be difficult to convert and utilise for our use.

“We are starting to look at whether there are some of those buildings we can release and invest in the ones we retain to ensure they are efficient as they can be.”

Panel member Coun James McKenna (Lab) said: “The direction is right in that buildings we are retaining should be carbon neutral. I am concerned about buildings we are set to lose.

“There is no indication that the private sector would do anything about it. We can’t reduce our carbon by washing our hands of it.”

He added that stringent carbon reduction rules should be in place for private companies who take on former council-owned buildings.

Deputy leader of Leeds City Council James Lewis (Lab) said: “When buildings get disposed of, they are quite often replaced by new buildings. It’s not just about passing on buildings that aren’t energy efficient.