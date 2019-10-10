Call to open second railway station in Leeds city centre

The comments came during discussions for plans for an apartment block in Marsh Lane to the east of Leeds City Centre, during which it was claimed that the city centre was “moving eastwards” and that a new railway station would support future developments.

It followed similar comments by Coun Nash earlier this year, which led to her receiving “many letters of support” after it was reported in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The panel chair will now write a letter to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) – a regional body which looks after transport and large infrastructure projects – asking them to discuss the possibility of reopening a railway station in the east of Leeds.

The railway line running to the east of the city centre.

Speaking during the meeting, Coun Elizabeth Nash (Lab) said: “When we talked about development in this area previously, it was raised about the reopening of the old Marsh Lane railway station.

“Network rail are reluctant to do this because they say there is only one line going out eastwards from the city centre, but in my view there is no reason why there couldn’t be a station that is upon the northern side of the railway line.

“When it was last discussed at plans panel, there was general support from members, it was reported in the Evening Post and I had a number of letters and emails from people supporting this.

“Is there anything that can be done in the way of arranging for some of these transport costs to be set aside for the building of a proposed station?

“It would certainly serve the whole district. It is a mile from Leeds City Station and the city centre has moved eastwards.”

A council planning officer responded: “There isn’t a council planning policy and no planning requirement for developers to contribute towards that because we haven’t got the plan to create a railway station in this location.

“WYCA has not proposed a railway station at this location, so we don’t have a basis to ask developers to make such a contribution.”

Coun Nash responded: “It’s a chicken and egg situation – it’s not council policy but have we asked? I don’t think so.

“I really do think we should ask for this to be council policy, or to be discussed somewhere else, rather than just a plans panel meeting.”

Panel chair Coun Jim McKenna said: “This has been a dream for 12 to 15 years and it has never been taken up.

“If we were to go down that route, we would need a wide discussion around this table.”

The old Marsh Lane Railway Station was first built in 1840, before being closed in 1850 to accommodate new railway construction. It was then redeveloped and reopened as a goods station in 1863.

In 1869, a new link rail line to the Leeds New Station was built, and a passenger station was added to the site. Marsh Lane was closed for the final time in 1958.

Coun Colin Campbell (Lib Dem) said to Coun Nash: “I know you have been going on about Marsh Lane railway station for as long as we can remember, but actually you’ve convinced me,

“Recently we have been down to that marsh lane area and we have seen significant proposals for major developments.

“About 10 years ago you could have said it was a bit of a wasteland, but in effect, the boom is now moving out towards Richmond Hill, and it seems to me that it’s time for WYCA to reappraise their view on Marsh Lane railway station.

“I would like to propose that we as a plans panel formally write to WYCA and say we are mindful that there is a significant amount of development and we would like them to look once again at the possibility of a Marsh Lane railway station.

“There are significant changes in this area and we would like them to look at those changes as part of what they do.

“It is important to say the members of this panel feel that now is the time to look at this again.”

But not all councillors agreed.

Coun Graham Latty (Con) said: “I regard this as an emotional request – people hark back to what we had. I do agree Dr Beeching shouldn’t have done what he did but I would like to see the need for this first.”