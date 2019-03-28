Brexit options: How did my Leeds MP vote

Members of Parliament last night voted on eight different options for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.
They ranged from having a second referendum - or People’s Vote - to leaving the EU on April 12 without a deal.
The votes were indicative - not binding - and were designed to see what options MPs would support amid the Brexit deadlock in parliament.
In the end, none of the options actually had a majority of MPs in favour of it.
MPs from Theresa May’s Conservative Party were allowed by the leadership to vote as they saw fit, with the exception of her most senior ministers, who were expected to not vote.
Labour MPs were expected to back motions supported by the party's leadership, including the option to hold a second referendum.
Find out how your MP voted on the eight options below:
Alex Sobel
(Leeds North West, Labour)
Against
No-deal: Leaving the EU on 12 April without a deal
For
Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU
Against
EFTA and EEA: Remaining in the European single market but not forming a customs union with the EU
For
Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU
For
Labour's alternative plan: Negotiating changes to the withdrawal agreement so that it includes protections to workers' rights, a permanent customs union, and close alignment to the single market
For
Revoke Article 50: Cancelling Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving the EU without a deal
For
Second referendum: Holding another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament
Against
Standstill arrangement: Seeking a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU that will last for two years, during which time Britain will contribute to the EU budget
Fabian Hamilton
(Leeds North East, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Richard Burgon
(Leeds East, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Hilary Benn
(Leeds Central, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Stuart Andrew
(Pudsey, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Rachel Reeves
(Leeds West, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Mary Creagh
(Wakefield, Labour)
Against: No-deal
Did not vote: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
For: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Nigel Adams
(Selby and Ainsty, Conservative)
Did not vote: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Yvette Cooper
(Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
For: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Andrea Jenkyns
(Morley and Outwood, Conservative)
For: No-deal
Against: Common Market 2.0
Against: EFTA and EEA
Against: Customs union
Against: Labour's alternative plan
Against: Revoke Article 50
Against: Second referendum
For: Standstill arrangement
Jon Trickett
(Hemsworth, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Did not vote: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Alec Shelbrooke
(Elmet and Rothwell, Conservative)
Did not vote on any option
Paula Sherriff
(Dewsbury, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Did not vote: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement
Tracy Brabin
(Batley and Spen, Labour)
Against: No-deal
For: Common Market 2.0
Did not vote: EFTA and EEA
For: Customs union
For: Labour's alternative plan
Did not vote: Revoke Article 50
Did not vote: Second referendum
Against: Standstill arrangement