Brexit options: How did my Leeds MP vote

Members of Parliament last night voted on eight different options for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

They ranged from having a second referendum - or People’s Vote - to leaving the EU on April 12 without a deal.

The votes were indicative - not binding - and were designed to see what options MPs would support amid the Brexit deadlock in parliament.

In the end, none of the options actually had a majority of MPs in favour of it.

MPs from Theresa May’s Conservative Party were allowed by the leadership to vote as they saw fit, with the exception of her most senior ministers, who were expected to not vote.

Labour MPs were expected to back motions supported by the party's leadership, including the option to hold a second referendum.

Find out how your MP voted on the eight options below:

Alex Sobel

(Leeds North West, Labour)

Against

No-deal: Leaving the EU on 12 April without a deal

For

Common Market 2.0: Remaining in the European single market and seeking a temporary customs union with the EU

Against

EFTA and EEA: Remaining in the European single market but not forming a customs union with the EU

For

Customs union: Seeking a UK-wide customs union with the EU

For

Labour's alternative plan: Negotiating changes to the withdrawal agreement so that it includes protections to workers' rights, a permanent customs union, and close alignment to the single market

For

Revoke Article 50: Cancelling Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving the EU without a deal

For

Second referendum: Holding another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament

Against

Standstill arrangement: Seeking a tariff-free trade agreement with the EU that will last for two years, during which time Britain will contribute to the EU budget



Fabian Hamilton

(Leeds North East, Labour)

Against: No-deal

Did not vote: Common Market 2.0

Against: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

For: Revoke Article 50

For: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement

Richard Burgon

(Leeds East, Labour)

Against: No-deal

For: Common Market 2.0

Did not vote: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

Did not vote: Revoke Article 50

For: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement

Hilary Benn

(Leeds Central, Labour)

Against: No-deal

For: Common Market 2.0

Did not vote: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

Did not vote: Revoke Article 50

For: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement

Stuart Andrew

(Pudsey, Conservative)

For: No-deal

Against: Common Market 2.0

Against: EFTA and EEA

Against: Customs union

Against: Labour's alternative plan

Against: Revoke Article 50

Against: Second referendum

For: Standstill arrangement



Rachel Reeves

(Leeds West, Labour)

Against: No-deal

For: Common Market 2.0

Against: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

For: Revoke Article 50

For: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement

Mary Creagh

(Wakefield, Labour)

Against: No-deal

Did not vote: Common Market 2.0

Against: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

For: Revoke Article 50

For: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement

Nigel Adams

(Selby and Ainsty, Conservative)

Did not vote: No-deal

Against: Common Market 2.0

Against: EFTA and EEA

Against: Customs union

Against: Labour's alternative plan

Against: Revoke Article 50

Against: Second referendum

For: Standstill arrangement



Yvette Cooper

(Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, Labour)

Against: No-deal

For: Common Market 2.0

Did not vote: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

Did not vote: Revoke Article 50

For: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement



Andrea Jenkyns

(Morley and Outwood, Conservative)

For: No-deal

Against: Common Market 2.0

Against: EFTA and EEA

Against: Customs union

Against: Labour's alternative plan

Against: Revoke Article 50

Against: Second referendum

For: Standstill arrangement

Jon Trickett

(Hemsworth, Labour)

Against: No-deal

For: Common Market 2.0

Did not vote: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

Did not vote: Revoke Article 50

Did not vote: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement

Alec Shelbrooke

(Elmet and Rothwell, Conservative)

Did not vote on any option



Paula Sherriff

(Dewsbury, Labour)

Against: No-deal

For: Common Market 2.0

Did not vote: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

Did not vote: Revoke Article 50

Did not vote: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement



Tracy Brabin

(Batley and Spen, Labour)

Against: No-deal

For: Common Market 2.0

Did not vote: EFTA and EEA

For: Customs union

For: Labour's alternative plan

Did not vote: Revoke Article 50

Did not vote: Second referendum

Against: Standstill arrangement

