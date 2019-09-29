Bradford may not get city centre high speed rail stop if Manchester's £6bn underground station is built, says Minister Jake Berry

Bradford may not get a city centre station on the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail route if a £6bn underground site is built to accommodate high speed rail in Manchester, a government Minister has claimed.

Jake Berry said if the Government agreed to proposals by Manchester leaders for an underground station at the city's Piccadilly station it would mean "we have to find £6bn that we won’t spend somewhere else".

And the Conservative Northern Powerhouse Minister said this might mean the high speed rail link connecting the major cities at the North would not have a stop in Bradford city centre but instead feature a cheaper 'parkway' station further out.

Read more: Exclusive: Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham's bid for £6bn underground station could delay arrival of high speed rail in the North

Read more: 'Fantastic' new Northern trains to be introduced in Bradford, Skipton and Ilkley

Political and business leaders in West Yorkshire say a city centre stop in Bradford is vital if its untapped potential is to be unleashed by the £39 Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) scheme.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry. Pic: Simon Hulme

And the leader of Bradford council said today that it was "impossible" for the same benefits to be realised with a parkway stop.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already promised to deliver the Manchester to Leeds leg of the project at a cost of £9bn.

But the issue of whether Manchester should have an underground station at Piccadilly for NPR and HS2 or a surface site at a fraction of the price has caused friction among northern leaders.

Greater Manchester metro mayor Andy Burnham and Tees Valley metro mayor Ben Houchen have already clashed at a recent Transport for the North meeting and an independent reviewer has been brought in to resolve the dispute.

In interview with the Manchester Evening News ahead of this weekend's Tory conference, Mr Berry, who was recently promoted to a role attending Cabinet, said: “It’s not a zero sum game, is it? In an ideal world would you want an underground platform? Absolutely.

"But, you know, spending an extra £6bn on that means we have to find £6bn that we won’t spend somewhere else - and that might be putting in the parkway station in Bradford.

"The people of Bradford, if they want to get to Leeds or Manchester, [would] have to get in their car and what we have to absolutely be doing is stopping people getting in their car.”

Responding, Susan Hinchcliffe, the leader of Bradford council and chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: "There are clear economic benefits for the whole of the North by ensuring Bradford is a city centre stop on a new East-West through-line between Leeds and Manchester.

"The Genecon research showed that, by including Bradford city centre on Northern Powerhouse Rail, the North would benefit by an additional £15 billion GVA. It's impossible for the same transformational benefits to be realised with a parkway stop.

"Northern leaders have not been asked to choose between Bradford and Manchester.

"Indeed we work well together and through our Connecting Britain campaign we are united in our ask for Government funding for both Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2 which we know will transform the whole of the Northern economy. That includes Bradford and Manchester."

And Henri Murison, Director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership said: "The Prime Minister has made clear it is for the North to bring forward their plan to build a new line between Leeds, Bradford and Manchester, onto Liverpool, as well as improving links up to Newcastle and down to Sheffield.

"I think the choices over prioritisation on transport should be ones for the North to make ourselves, which is why we need the Highways England and Network Rail budgets devolving to the North as the National Infrastructure Commission also has recommended."

"It has been argued by some that there is a zero sum game between Manchester and the eastern side of the North which is, however, an over simplification.

"A solution which means turning around trains from Yorkshire and the North East to get to Liverpool at Manchester is an issue for the whole North, which is why we shouldn't accept the use of spurious Whitehall figures like a £6 billion station cost for an underground station when it could be achieved at much lower cost, evidenced by work currently ongoing which will give Ministers a true picture of the options.

"We need a station in Bradford which serves and unlocks growth of the city centre, not a parkway option, the case for which will be evidenced by economic work to be released during the conference at our Power up the North event to be hosted by AG on the Tuesday."