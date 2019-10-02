30,000 people in Leeds ‘at risk of harm’ from gambling

Around 30,000 people in Leeds are “at risk of harm” from gambling, a report has claimed.

It estimated the city already had around 10,000 problem gamblers, and that young people, those on low incomes and adults with mental health issues could be most at risk.

The report, published by Leeds City Council, showcases research from Leeds Beckett University into the prevalence of problem gambling in the city.

It follows the opening of the Leeds Gambling Clinic last month – a new support service for people suffering from problem gambling in the city. The service is a collaboration between charity GamCare, Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPFT) and Leeds City Council.

The clinic, which opened in September this year, is partially funded by a levy on the Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds city centre, known as a Schedule 9 agreement.

And a report into research on gambling in the city, as well as work to combat problem gambling in the city, is set to go before Leeds City Council’s licensing committee next week.

The report states: “Whilst work to address financial exclusion and poverty is well developed and coordinated in the city, less was known about problem gambling and gambling related harm.

“For this reason in 2016 Leeds City Council commissioned Leeds Beckett University to conduct a study into the prevalence of problem gambling in Leeds. The aim was to provide a baseline and guide funding of projects to prevent, and mitigate adverse effects of problem gambling.

“Problem gambling is gambling to a degree that compromises, disrupts or damages family, personal or recreational pursuits. “At risk” generally refers to people who are experiencing some difficulties with their gambling behaviour but are not considered to be problem gamblers.

“The research estimated that there are approximately 10,000 problem gamblers in Leeds (1.8 per cent of the adult population) and a further 30,000 people (5/6 per cent of adult

population) who may be at risk of harm from gambling.

“The research also highlighted that whilst problem gambling can affect anyone at any time, there are certain groups are more vulnerable to gambling related harm.”

It went on to list groups who may be more at risk, including Young people and students; adults living in constrained economic circumstances; certain minority ethnic groups; homeless people and adults with mental health issues.

The report added that it was difficult to accurately identify problem gamblers due to low levels of self-reporting and “what some regarded as avoidance or shame about the causes of gambling related harms.”

It continued: “Gambling opportunities in Leeds are widespread, mixing gambling, gaming and social and leisure activities in diverse and widely distributed premises.”

If you need help with gambling problems contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamcare.org.uk. Other services can be found at www.nhs.uk/live-well/healthy-body/gambling-addiction.