£12m Leeds Grand Theatre regeneration plan includes a little extra help from the taxpayer

A major £12m regeneration project by a flagship Leeds theatre is to get a boost from the taxpayer.

Leeds City Council’s cabinet is this week expected to rubberstamp the release of £750,000 of funding to spruce up a number of vacant and dilapidated shop units near Leeds Grand.

The units will then be leased back to the theatre for an initial rent-free period and will form part of its wider expansion, which includes a new bar and restaurant.

A dedicated new entrance will also be created to sister venue the Howard Assembly Room, which can currently only be accessed via the theatre.

And the plans also include a new three storey atrium space in the alleyway between the vacant shops and the Grand Theatre building.

Last summer, parent company Opera North was advised that its application for funding from the Arts Council had been unsuccessful.

However the company continued to develop its proposals for the refurbishment of the vacant shops, the Howard Assembly Room and nearby Premier House.

A report being presented to Leeds Council’s cabinet on Wednesday says the wider project “will not only enhance the resilience of the company by extending and improving the existing buildings to deliver new

facilities” but it will also “act as the catalyst” to the wider “regeneration aspirations for New Briggate and the surrounding area”.

It adds: “The council needs to ensure that the cultural infrastructure across the city is fit for purpose and that its cultural organisations are both resilient and sustainable”

The money is to be paid in the form of a “reverse premium” - cash paid by a landlord to a tenant to take a difficult property off their hands.

Proposals for the area around Leeds Grand have been in discussions for several years.

In 2015, the council’s Executive Board was asked to approve detailed regeneration proposals, which could “re-energise” the area and “support the competitiveness of the Grand Theatre, Opera North and other local businesses”.

It said a reverse premium of £750,000 “was likely to be required to contribute to the cost of the refurbishment, funding structural works that would normally fall to the landlord to bring the units to a condition suitable for letting for restaurant/bar use”.

BACKGROUND

The refurbishment project signals the start of a happier chapter in the theatre’s recent troubled history.

>The YEP reported last month that the venue’s former head of finance had had his pension seized in order to recover almost £200,000 he stole from the taxpayer in a fraud conspiracy. Leeds City Council used special powers to seize Peter Alp’s pension of £189,000 to help recover the figure. He is currently serving a five-year jail sentence.

>In 2015, the council, a major stakeholder in the building, agreed to write off £379,000 of debt owed.

>In September last year, the council agreed to continue to prop up the pensions programme for the theatre company as part of a restructuring to allow it to become a fully independent charitable trust, again in the wake of the Peter Alp scandal. The cabinet heard previously that the changes come “on the back of the company reporting significant annual deficits in recent years”, although “strenuous efforts” had been made recently to improve the financial position. A breakaway from the council would “empower” the new management, allowing them to “forge ahead and operate as efficiently as possible”, it was claimed.