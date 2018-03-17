Police ‘very concerned’ for welfare of missing Leeds woman

Police today issued a fresh appeal for information about a woman who has gone missing in Leeds.

Andrea Palmer, 53, was last seen at her home in the Osmondthorpe area of the city yesterday morning.

Searches have been taking place across Leeds, with police saying they are “very concerned” for her welfare.

Andrea is described as white, about 5ft 9in tall and of medium build with short light brown hair.

She may be wearing a dark blue Regatta coat and could have a red and black checked shopping trolley with her.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District CID on 101, quoting log reference 336 of March 16.