Have your say

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who is missing from Leeds.

Jack Bentley 26 was last seen at his home in Gildersome this morning.

He is described as 5ft8ins with mousey hair and a dark beard.

It’s not known what clothing he was wearing at the time, he could be wearing grey Nike trainers.

Police and family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101.