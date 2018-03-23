Police urge public not to approach on the run convicted rapist from Bradford

POLICE are hunting a Bradford man who is on the run after being convicted of raping a teenage girl

Imran Khaliq, 38, was found guilty at Bradford Crown Court last month of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.

He failed to appear for the verdict and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police have made extensive enquiries to trace him and are now issuing a public appeal to assist with their efforts.

He is described as Asian, of slim build and around 5ft 6in tall.

He has links to the Greater Manchester area.

Detective Chief Inspector Paula Bickerdike, of Bradford District Police, said: “We are appealing to the public to help us trace Khaliq, who is due to be sentenced in his absence later this year. It is important that he faces justice for this serious offence and enquiries to trace him are ongoing.

“There is no information at this time which suggests he poses a risk to the public, but we would ask for anyone who sees him not to approach him and to contact police on 101, so he can be brought back before the courts to be sentenced for this offence.”