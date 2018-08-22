Police to close roads for Eid Festival in Bradford tonight

Have your say

Police have issued a list of road closures affecting Bradford tonight for Eid Festival.

Officers from Bradford West Neighbourhood Police Team at West Yorkshire Police revealed that two roads will be closed to traffic this evening (August 22).

Roads will be closed for Eid tonight

The closures will be to 'ensure the safety of local residents'.

The closures and timings

6pm: Summerville Road, from the junction with Great Horton Road to the junction with Woodhead Road

Midnight: Great Horton Road, from the junction with Shearbridge Road to junction with All Saints Road

Pedestrian access will still be open.

